As the world’s travel platform, Expedia Group manages customer experiences across more than 200 booking sites and 25 brands including Brand Expedia, Orbitz, Travelocity, Vrbo, Hotels.com and Egencia. Continuously improving these experiences requires the creativity and careful orchestration of thousands of developers and dozens of backend service teams. And because today's travelers increasingly use multiple touchpoints when planning, shopping and traveling, ensuring a seamless experience across an ever-growing set of teams, geographies, and capabilities poses a real challenge for Expedia Group.

“As you’d expect with a company of our history and scale, we operate multiple technology stacks, most built in-house, some added during acquisitions, and a few dating back to the dot-com era,” said Dan Boerner, Distinguished Product Manager at Expedia Group. “As time progressed, that architectural complexity began to leak into the customer experiences, and teams found themselves duplicating work across platforms and managing ever-evolving service APIs rather than creating next-generation travel solutions for our customers.”

Something had to be done. So a team within Brand Expedia set out to combine an ambitious vision with an agile approach to completely transform the way they build and deliver customer experiences.

Adopting a common data graph while moving away from heavy clients with tight bindings to REST APIs has been transformational. Features ship faster and it takes far less effort to deliver great customer experiences across each of their client platforms.

Challenges of a large and complex platform

Over the past decade, Brand Expedia group built a broad set of traditional REST services for its native and web clients. In this model, each client front-end was connected directly to a large number of underlying services.

While this approach worked, it slowed client teams down, as each team had to learn about every API, onboard, and then configure specific endpoints. With these APIs constantly evolving, improving, and moving to the cloud, it took more and more time for both client and service teams to make progress together.

The rise of native mobile clients added more complexity. Mobile-tuned APIs were created to serve those mobile applications, but that required an extra step each time a new capability was added to the core service. As a result, native apps ended up waiting for access to the latest features and the customer experiences began to diverge between clients. Also, because the service APIs weren’t designed to deliver display-ready content, each client platform had to duplicate core business logic. Subtle differences in that logic, as well as client-specific experiments, all contributed to a diverging customer experience and a duplication of effort.

BEFORE ADOPTING A DATA GRAPH: CLIENT AND SERVICE COMPLEXITY

As Boerner explained, “Much of the mobile app team’s work had nothing to do with creating experiences for customers because they were constantly figuring out which API to call, onboarding those APIs, and dealing with version and endpoint changes. All of these distractions required additional resources and slowed our feature delivery."

Despite dedicated resources, the underlying problem persisted and continued to affect the customer experience. “The client-service complexity became a real bottleneck,” Boerner added. “Asking a native app team to keep track of tens of service teams so they can escalate production issues became a source of real frustration, and a real distraction for a team focused on creating great customer experiences."