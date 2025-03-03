OpenTelemetry Integration

AI agents create unpredictable usage patterns and complex request flows that are hard to monitor with traditional methods. The Apollo MCP Server's OpenTelemetry integration provides the visibility you need to run a reliable service for AI agents.

What you can monitor

  • Agent behavior: Which tools and operations are used most frequently

  • Performance: Response times and bottlenecks across tool executions and GraphQL operations

  • Reliability: Error rates, failed operations, and request success patterns

  • Distributed request flows: Complete traces from agent request through your Apollo Router and subgraphs, with automatic trace context propagation

How it works

The server exports metrics, traces, and events using the OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP), ensuring compatibility with your existing observability stack and seamless integration with other instrumented Apollo services.

Usage guide

Quick start: Local development

The fastest way to see Apollo MCP Server telemetry in action is with a local setup that requires only Docker.

5-minute setup

  1. Start local observability stack: docker run -p 3000:3000 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 --rm -ti grafana/otel-lgtm

  2. Add telemetry config to your config.yaml:

    YAML
    1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      otlp:
5        endpoint: "http://localhost:4318/v1/metrics"
6        protocol: "http/protobuf"
7    tracing:
8      otlp:
9        endpoint: "http://localhost:4318/v1/traces" 
10        protocol: "http/protobuf"

  3. Restart your MCP server with the updated config

  4. Open Grafana at http://localhost:3000 and explore your telemetry data. Default credentials are username admin with password admin.

For detailed steps and dashboard examples, see the complete Grafana setup guide.

Production deployment

For production environments, configure your MCP server to send telemetry to any OTLP-compatible backend. The Apollo MCP Server uses standard OpenTelemetry protocols, ensuring compatibility with all major observability platforms.

Configuration example

YAML
1telemetry:
2  service_name: "mcp-server-prod"      # Custom service name
3  exporters:
4    metrics:
5      otlp:
6        endpoint: "https://your-metrics-endpoint"
7        protocol: "http/protobuf"       # or "grpc"
8    tracing:
9      otlp:
10        endpoint: "https://your-traces-endpoint" 
11        protocol: "http/protobuf"

Observability platform integration

The MCP server works with any OTLP-compatible backend. Consult your provider's documentation for specific endpoint URLs and authentication:

Production configuration best practices

Environment and security
YAML
1# Set via environment variable
2export ENVIRONMENT=production
3
4telemetry:
5  service_name: "apollo-mcp-server"
6  version: "1.0.0"                     # Version for correlation
7  exporters:
8    metrics:
9      otlp:
10        endpoint: "https://secure-endpoint"  # Always use HTTPS
11        protocol: "http/protobuf"           # Generally more reliable than gRPC
Performance considerations

  • Protocol choice: http/protobuf is often more reliable through firewalls and load balancers than grpc

  • Batch export: OpenTelemetry automatically batches telemetry data for efficiency

  • Network timeouts: Default timeouts are usually appropriate, but monitor for network issues

Resource correlation

  • The ENVIRONMENT variable automatically tags all telemetry with deployment.environment.name

  • Use consistent service_name across all your Apollo infrastructure (Router, subgraphs, MCP server)

  • Set version to track releases and correlate issues with deployments

Troubleshooting

Common issues

  • Connection refused: Verify endpoint URL and network connectivity

  • Authentication errors: Check if your provider requires API keys or special headers

  • Missing data: Confirm your observability platform supports OTLP and is configured to receive data

  • High memory usage: Monitor telemetry export frequency and consider sampling for high-volume environments

Verification
Bash
1# Check if telemetry is being exported (look for connection attempts)
2curl -v https://your-endpoint/v1/metrics
3
4# Monitor server logs for OpenTelemetry export errors
5./apollo-mcp-server --config config.yaml 2>&1 | grep -i "otel\|telemetry"

Configuration Reference

The OpenTelemetry integration is configured via the telemetry section of the configuration reference page.

Emitted Metrics

The server emits the following metrics, which are invaluable for monitoring and alerting. All duration metrics are in milliseconds.

Metric NameTypeDescriptionAttributes
apollo.mcp.initialize.countCounterIncremented for each initialize request.(none)
apollo.mcp.list_tools.countCounterIncremented for each list_tools request.(none)
apollo.mcp.get_info.countCounterIncremented for each get_info request.(none)
apollo.mcp.tool.countCounterIncremented for each tool call.tool_name, success (bool)
apollo.mcp.tool.durationHistogramMeasures the execution duration of each tool call.tool_name, success (bool)
apollo.mcp.operation.countCounterIncremented for each downstream GraphQL operation executed by a tool.operation.id, operation.type ("persisted_query" or "operation"), success (bool)
apollo.mcp.operation.durationHistogramMeasures the round-trip duration of each downstream GraphQL operation.operation.id, operation.type, success (bool)

In addition to these metrics, the server also emits standard HTTP server metrics (e.g., http.server.duration, http.server.active_requests) courtesy of the axum-otel-metrics library.

Emitted Traces

Spans are generated for the following actions:

  • Incoming HTTP Requests: A root span is created for every HTTP request to the MCP server.

  • MCP Handler Methods: Nested spans are created for each of the main MCP protocol methods (initialize, call_tool, list_tools).

  • Tool Execution: call_tool spans contain nested spans for the specific tool being executed (e.g., introspect, search, or a custom GraphQL operation).

  • Downstream GraphQL Calls: The execute tool and custom operation tools create child spans for their outgoing reqwest HTTP calls, capturing the duration of the downstream request. The traceparent and tracestate headers are propagated automatically, enabling distributed traces.

Cardinality Control

High-cardinality metrics can occur in MCP Servers with large number of tools or when clients are allowed to generate freeform operations. To prevent performance issues and reduce costs, the Apollo MCP Server provides two mechanisms to control metric cardinality, trace sampling and attribute filtering.

Trace Sampling

Configure the Apollo MCP Server to sample traces sent to your OpenTelemetry Collector using the sampler field in the telemetry.tracing configuration:

  • always_on - Send every trace

  • always_off - Disable trace collection entirely

  • 0.0-1.0 - Send a specified percentage of traces

Attribute Filtering

The Apollo MCP Server configuration also allows for omitting attributes such as tool_name or operation_id that can often lead to high cardinality metrics in systems that treat each collected attribute value as a new metric. Both traces and metrics have an omitted_attributes option that takes a list of strings. Any attribute name in the list will be filtered out and not sent to the collector. For detailed configuration options, see the telemetry configuration reference.
