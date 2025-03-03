OpenTelemetry Integration
AI agents create unpredictable usage patterns and complex request flows that are hard to monitor with traditional methods. The Apollo MCP Server's OpenTelemetry integration provides the visibility you need to run a reliable service for AI agents.
What you can monitor
Agent behavior: Which tools and operations are used most frequently
Performance: Response times and bottlenecks across tool executions and GraphQL operations
Reliability: Error rates, failed operations, and request success patterns
Distributed request flows: Complete traces from agent request through your Apollo Router and subgraphs, with automatic trace context propagation
How it works
The server exports metrics, traces, and events using the OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP), ensuring compatibility with your existing observability stack and seamless integration with other instrumented Apollo services.
Usage guide
Quick start: Local development
The fastest way to see Apollo MCP Server telemetry in action is with a local setup that requires only Docker.
5-minute setup
Start local observability stack:
docker run -p 3000:3000 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 --rm -ti grafana/otel-lgtm
Add telemetry config to your
config.yaml:YAML
1telemetry: 2 exporters: 3 metrics: 4 otlp: 5 endpoint: "http://localhost:4318/v1/metrics" 6 protocol: "http/protobuf" 7 tracing: 8 otlp: 9 endpoint: "http://localhost:4318/v1/traces" 10 protocol: "http/protobuf"
Restart your MCP server with the updated config
Open Grafana at
http://localhost:3000and explore your telemetry data. Default credentials are username
adminwith password
admin.
For detailed steps and dashboard examples, see the complete Grafana setup guide.
Production deployment
For production environments, configure your MCP server to send telemetry to any OTLP-compatible backend. The Apollo MCP Server uses standard OpenTelemetry protocols, ensuring compatibility with all major observability platforms.
Configuration example
1telemetry:
2 service_name: "mcp-server-prod" # Custom service name
3 exporters:
4 metrics:
5 otlp:
6 endpoint: "https://your-metrics-endpoint"
7 protocol: "http/protobuf" # or "grpc"
8 tracing:
9 otlp:
10 endpoint: "https://your-traces-endpoint"
11 protocol: "http/protobuf"
Observability platform integration
The MCP server works with any OTLP-compatible backend. Consult your provider's documentation for specific endpoint URLs and authentication:
Datadog OTLP Integration - Native OTLP support
New Relic OpenTelemetry - Direct OTLP ingestion
AWS Observability - Via AWS Distro for OpenTelemetry
Grafana Cloud - Hosted Grafana with OTLP
Honeycomb - OpenTelemetry-native platform
Jaeger - Self-hosted tracing
OpenTelemetry Collector - Self-hosted with flexible routing
Production configuration best practices
Environment and security
1# Set via environment variable
2export ENVIRONMENT=production
3
4telemetry:
5 service_name: "apollo-mcp-server"
6 version: "1.0.0" # Version for correlation
7 exporters:
8 metrics:
9 otlp:
10 endpoint: "https://secure-endpoint" # Always use HTTPS
11 protocol: "http/protobuf" # Generally more reliable than gRPC
Performance considerations
Protocol choice:
http/protobufis often more reliable through firewalls and load balancers than
grpc
Batch export: OpenTelemetry automatically batches telemetry data for efficiency
Network timeouts: Default timeouts are usually appropriate, but monitor for network issues
Resource correlation
The
ENVIRONMENTvariable automatically tags all telemetry with
deployment.environment.name
Use consistent
service_nameacross all your Apollo infrastructure (Router, subgraphs, MCP server)
Set
versionto track releases and correlate issues with deployments
Troubleshooting
Common issues
Connection refused: Verify endpoint URL and network connectivity
Authentication errors: Check if your provider requires API keys or special headers
Missing data: Confirm your observability platform supports OTLP and is configured to receive data
High memory usage: Monitor telemetry export frequency and consider sampling for high-volume environments
Verification
1# Check if telemetry is being exported (look for connection attempts)
2curl -v https://your-endpoint/v1/metrics
3
4# Monitor server logs for OpenTelemetry export errors
5./apollo-mcp-server --config config.yaml 2>&1 | grep -i "otel\|telemetry"
Configuration Reference
The OpenTelemetry integration is configured via the
telemetry section of the configuration reference page.
Emitted Metrics
The server emits the following metrics, which are invaluable for monitoring and alerting. All duration metrics are in milliseconds.
|Metric Name
|Type
|Description
|Attributes
apollo.mcp.initialize.count
|Counter
|Incremented for each
initialize request.
|(none)
apollo.mcp.list_tools.count
|Counter
|Incremented for each
list_tools request.
|(none)
apollo.mcp.get_info.count
|Counter
|Incremented for each
get_info request.
|(none)
apollo.mcp.tool.count
|Counter
|Incremented for each tool call.
tool_name,
success (bool)
apollo.mcp.tool.duration
|Histogram
|Measures the execution duration of each tool call.
tool_name,
success (bool)
apollo.mcp.operation.count
|Counter
|Incremented for each downstream GraphQL operation executed by a tool.
operation.id,
operation.type ("persisted_query" or "operation"),
success (bool)
apollo.mcp.operation.duration
|Histogram
|Measures the round-trip duration of each downstream GraphQL operation.
operation.id,
operation.type,
success (bool)
In addition to these metrics, the server also emits standard HTTP server metrics (e.g.,
http.server.duration,
http.server.active_requests) courtesy of the
axum-otel-metrics library.
Emitted Traces
Spans are generated for the following actions:
Incoming HTTP Requests: A root span is created for every HTTP request to the MCP server.
MCP Handler Methods: Nested spans are created for each of the main MCP protocol methods (
initialize,
call_tool,
list_tools).
Tool Execution:
call_toolspans contain nested spans for the specific tool being executed (e.g.,
introspect,
search, or a custom GraphQL operation).
Downstream GraphQL Calls: The
executetool and custom operation tools create child spans for their outgoing
reqwestHTTP calls, capturing the duration of the downstream request. The
traceparentand
tracestateheaders are propagated automatically, enabling distributed traces.
Cardinality Control
High-cardinality metrics can occur in MCP Servers with large number of tools or when clients are allowed to generate freeform operations. To prevent performance issues and reduce costs, the Apollo MCP Server provides two mechanisms to control metric cardinality, trace sampling and attribute filtering.
Trace Sampling
Configure the Apollo MCP Server to sample traces sent to your OpenTelemetry Collector using the
sampler field in the
telemetry.tracing configuration:
always_on - Send every trace
always_off - Disable trace collection entirely
0.0-1.0 - Send a specified percentage of traces
Attribute Filtering
The Apollo MCP Server configuration also allows for omitting attributes such as
tool_name or
operation_id that can often lead to high cardinality metrics in systems that treat each collected attribute value as a new metric.
Both traces and metrics have an
omitted_attributes option that takes a list of strings. Any attribute name in the list will be filtered out and not sent to the collector.
For detailed configuration options, see the telemetry configuration reference.