AI agents create unpredictable usage patterns and complex request flows that are hard to monitor with traditional methods. The Apollo MCP Server's OpenTelemetry integration provides the visibility you need to run a reliable service for AI agents.

What you can monitor

Agent behavior : Which tools and operations are used most frequently

Performance : Response times and bottlenecks across tool executions and GraphQL operations

Reliability : Error rates, failed operations, and request success patterns

Distributed request flows: Complete traces from agent request through your Apollo Router and subgraphs, with automatic trace context propagation

How it works

The server exports metrics, traces, and events using the OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP), ensuring compatibility with your existing observability stack and seamless integration with other instrumented Apollo services.

Usage guide

Quick start: Local development

The fastest way to see Apollo MCP Server telemetry in action is with a local setup that requires only Docker.

5-minute setup

Start local observability stack: docker run -p 3000:3000 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 --rm -ti grafana/otel-lgtm Add telemetry config to your config.yaml : YAML copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 otlp : 5 endpoint : "http://localhost:4318/v1/metrics" 6 protocol : "http/protobuf" 7 tracing : 8 otlp : 9 endpoint : "http://localhost:4318/v1/traces" 10 protocol : "http/protobuf" Restart your MCP server with the updated config Open Grafana at http://localhost:3000 and explore your telemetry data. Default credentials are username admin with password admin .

For detailed steps and dashboard examples, see the complete Grafana setup guide.

Production deployment

For production environments, configure your MCP server to send telemetry to any OTLP-compatible backend. The Apollo MCP Server uses standard OpenTelemetry protocols, ensuring compatibility with all major observability platforms.

Configuration example

YAML copy 1 telemetry : 2 service_name : "mcp-server-prod" # Custom service name 3 exporters : 4 metrics : 5 otlp : 6 endpoint : "https://your-metrics-endpoint" 7 protocol : "http/protobuf" # or "grpc" 8 tracing : 9 otlp : 10 endpoint : "https://your-traces-endpoint" 11 protocol : "http/protobuf"

Observability platform integration

The MCP server works with any OTLP-compatible backend. Consult your provider's documentation for specific endpoint URLs and authentication:

Production configuration best practices

Environment and security

YAML copy 1 # Set via environment variable 2 export ENVIRONMENT=production 3 4 telemetry : 5 service_name : "apollo-mcp-server" 6 version : "1.0.0" # Version for correlation 7 exporters : 8 metrics : 9 otlp : 10 endpoint : "https://secure-endpoint" # Always use HTTPS 11 protocol : "http/protobuf" # Generally more reliable than gRPC

Performance considerations

Protocol choice : http/protobuf is often more reliable through firewalls and load balancers than grpc

Batch export : OpenTelemetry automatically batches telemetry data for efficiency

Network timeouts: Default timeouts are usually appropriate, but monitor for network issues

Resource correlation

The ENVIRONMENT variable automatically tags all telemetry with deployment.environment.name

Use consistent service_name across all your Apollo infrastructure (Router, subgraphs, MCP server)

Set version to track releases and correlate issues with deployments

Troubleshooting

Common issues

Connection refused : Verify endpoint URL and network connectivity

Authentication errors : Check if your provider requires API keys or special headers

Missing data : Confirm your observability platform supports OTLP and is configured to receive data

High memory usage: Monitor telemetry export frequency and consider sampling for high-volume environments

Verification

Bash copy 1 # Check if telemetry is being exported (look for connection attempts) 2 curl -v https://your-endpoint/v1/metrics 3 4 # Monitor server logs for OpenTelemetry export errors 5 ./apollo-mcp-server --config config.yaml 2>&1 | grep -i "otel\|telemetry"

Configuration Reference

The OpenTelemetry integration is configured via the telemetry section of the configuration reference page.

Emitted Metrics

The server emits the following metrics, which are invaluable for monitoring and alerting. All duration metrics are in milliseconds.

Metric Name Type Description Attributes apollo.mcp.initialize.count Counter Incremented for each initialize request. (none) apollo.mcp.list_tools.count Counter Incremented for each list_tools request. (none) apollo.mcp.get_info.count Counter Incremented for each get_info request. (none) apollo.mcp.tool.count Counter Incremented for each tool call. tool_name , success (bool) apollo.mcp.tool.duration Histogram Measures the execution duration of each tool call. tool_name , success (bool) apollo.mcp.operation.count Counter Incremented for each downstream GraphQL operation executed by a tool. operation.id , operation.type ("persisted_ query" or " operation"), success (bool) apollo.mcp.operation.duration Histogram Measures the round-trip duration of each downstream GraphQL operation. operation.id , operation.type , success (bool)

In addition to these metrics, the server also emits standard HTTP server metrics (e.g., http.server.duration , http.server.active_requests ) courtesy of the axum-otel-metrics library.

Emitted Traces

Spans are generated for the following actions:

Incoming HTTP Requests : A root span is created for every HTTP request to the MCP server.

MCP Handler Methods : Nested spans are created for each of the main MCP protocol methods ( initialize , call_tool , list_tools ).

Tool Execution : call_tool spans contain nested spans for the specific tool being executed (e.g., introspect , search , or a custom GraphQL operation).

Downstream GraphQL Calls: The execute tool and custom operation tools create child spans for their outgoing reqwest HTTP calls, capturing the duration of the downstream request. The traceparent and tracestate headers are propagated automatically, enabling distributed traces.

Cardinality Control

High-cardinality metrics can occur in MCP Servers with large number of tools or when clients are allowed to generate freeform operations. To prevent performance issues and reduce costs, the Apollo MCP Server provides two mechanisms to control metric cardinality, trace sampling and attribute filtering.

Trace Sampling

Configure the Apollo MCP Server to sample traces sent to your OpenTelemetry Collector using the sampler field in the telemetry.tracing configuration:

always_on - Send every trace

always_off - Disable trace collection entirely

0.0-1.0 - Send a specified percentage of traces

Attribute Filtering