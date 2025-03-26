Limitations
experimental
This feature is experimental. Your questions and feedback are highly valued—don't hesitate to get in touch with your Apollo contact or post in the Apollo Community MCP Server Category.
MCP authorization not supported
Apollo MCP Server doesn't support MCP transport-level authorization.
Consequently, when running the MCP Server as a remote service, we recommend running it only in trusted environments and networks, not in public networks.
We plan to support MCP authorization in a future release.
Streamable HTTP transport not supported
Apollo MCP Server doesn't support the MCP streamable HTTP transport. It currently supports the HTTP+SSE transport that streamable HTTP replaces.
We plan to support the streamable HTTP transport in a future release.