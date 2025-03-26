Limitations

MCP authorization not supported

Apollo MCP Server doesn't support MCP transport-level authorization .

Consequently, when running the MCP Server as a remote service, we recommend running it only in trusted environments and networks, not in public networks.

We plan to support MCP authorization in a future release.

Streamable HTTP transport not supported

Apollo MCP Server doesn't support the MCP streamable HTTP transport . It currently supports the HTTP+SSE transport that streamable HTTP replaces.

We plan to support the streamable HTTP transport in a future release.