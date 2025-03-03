Best Practices

Use contract variants to control AI access to graphs

GraphOS contract variants let you deliver different subsets of your graph to different consumers.

When running Apollo MCP Server with GraphOS, use contract variants whenever possible. This allows you to control which parts of your graph are accessible to AI by exposing only the necessary subsets.

In particular, we strongly recommend contract variants when using:

Send client name header when using persisted queries

If you register a persisted query with a specific client name instead of null , you must configure the MCP Server to send the necessary header indicating the client name to the router.