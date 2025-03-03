Custom Scalars Configuration
Custom scalars configuration
You can specify a custom scalars configuration JSON file to map a custom scalar to a JSON schema type. The JSON file is an object with custom scalar names as keys and JSON schema types as values:
JSON
1{
2 "MyCustomScalar": { "type": "string" }
3}
Other than JSON schema type, an overriding description can also be provided. In the following example the description provided in the schema,
scalar description, would get overridden by the description found in the custom scalar configuration file,
override description:
GraphQL
1"""
2scalar description
3"""
4scalar MyCustomScalar
JSON
1{
2 "MyCustomScalar": { "type": "string", "description": "override description" }
3}