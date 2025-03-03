Custom scalars configuration

You can specify a custom scalars configuration JSON file to map a custom scalar to a JSON schema type . The JSON file is an object with custom scalar names as keys and JSON schema types as values:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "MyCustomScalar" : { "type" : "string" } 3 }

Other than JSON schema type, an overriding description can also be provided. In the following example the description provided in the schema, scalar description , would get overridden by the description found in the custom scalar configuration file, override description :

GraphQL copy 1 """ 2 scalar description 3 """ 4 scalar MyCustomScalar