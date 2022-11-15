Choosing an Apollo Server package
⚠️ As of 15 November 2022, Apollo Server 3 is officially deprecated, with end-of-life scheduled for 22 October 2024.
Apollo Server is distributed as a collection of different packages for different environments and web frameworks. You can choose which package to use based on your project.
In most cases, you should get started with the "batteries-included"
apollo-server package.
If your project has specific requirements, we recommend choosing a package based on this flowchart:
All supported packages
|Name
|Description
apollo-server
|This "batteries-included" package helps you get started quickly. Recommended for all projects that don't require serverless support or a particular Node.js framework (such as hapi).Because it sets helpful defaults, this library is also less configurable than other Apollo Server libraries. Complex projects might eventually need to swap it out for
apollo-server-express (this process is straightforward).
apollo-server-express
|This library enables you to attach Apollo Server to an Express server.The
apollo-server library uses this library under the hood. Projects that start by using
apollo-server sometimes need to swap it out for
apollo-server-express when additional configuration is required.
|Serverless-specific packages
|The following libraries are available for running in a particular serverless environment:
|Framework-specific packages
|The following libraries are available for integrating Apollo Server with a particular Node.js framework:
Swapping out
apollo-server
After you get up and running with the "batteries-included"
apollo-server package, you might want to configure its HTTP behavior in ways that this package doesn't support. For example, you might want to run some middleware before processing GraphQL requests, or you might want to serve other endpoints from the same server.
In this case, we recommend you swap out
apollo-server for
apollo-server-express (unless you are confident that you want to use a different Node.js framework). This change requires only a few lines and has a minimal effect on your server's existing behavior (
apollo-server uses
apollo-server-express under the hood).
We recommend Express because it's the most popular Node.js web framework, and it integrates well with many other popular libraries. It does have its limitations (for example, Express async support is not built around
Promises and
asyncfunctions), but backward incompatible changes to the framework are rarer than in newer libraries.
Example
Let's say our
apollo-server implementation uses the following code:
1import { ApolloServer } from "apollo-server";
2import {
3 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault
4} from "apollo-server-core";
5
6async function startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers) {
7 const server = new ApolloServer({
8 typeDefs,
9 resolvers,
10 csrfPrevention: true,
11 cache: "bounded",
12 plugins: [
13 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
14 ],
15 });
16 const { url } = await server.listen();
17 console.log(`🚀 Server ready at ${url}`);
18}
To swap this out for
apollo-server-express, we first install the following required packages:
1npm install apollo-server-express apollo-server-core express graphql
We can (and should) also uninstall
apollo-server.
Next, we can modify our code to match the following:
1import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server-express';
2import {
3 ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer,
4 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault,
5} from 'apollo-server-core';
6import express from 'express';
7import http from 'http';
8
9async function startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers) {
10 // Required logic for integrating with Express
11 const app = express();
12 // Our httpServer handles incoming requests to our Express app.
13 // Below, we tell Apollo Server to "drain" this httpServer,
14 // enabling our servers to shut down gracefully.
15 const httpServer = http.createServer(app);
16
17 // Same ApolloServer initialization as before, plus the drain plugin
18 // for our httpServer.
19 const server = new ApolloServer({
20 typeDefs,
21 resolvers,
22 csrfPrevention: true,
23 cache: 'bounded',
24 plugins: [
25 ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer({ httpServer }),
26 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
27 ],
28 });
29
30 // More required logic for integrating with Express
31 await server.start();
32 server.applyMiddleware({
33 app,
34
35 // By default, apollo-server hosts its GraphQL endpoint at the
36 // server root. However, *other* Apollo Server packages host it at
37 // /graphql. Optionally provide this to match apollo-server.
38 path: '/'
39 });
40
41 // Modified server startup
42 await new Promise<void>(resolve => httpServer.listen({ port: 4000 }, resolve));
43 console.log(`🚀 Server ready at http://localhost:4000${server.graphqlPath}`);
44}
Package conventions
Each Apollo Server package exports an
ApolloServer class. The APIs for these classes are similar but not identical.
All Apollo Server packages depend on
apollo-server-core, which contains the code that's shared by all integrations. Certain symbols, such as built-in plugins , are imported directly from
apollo-server-core instead of from a particular package.
All Apollo Server packages (and
apollo-server-core) are published to npm with the same version number, even if certain packages have no changes for a particular version. This makes it more straightforward to discuss a particular version of Apollo Server without needing to specify a package name.
Certain support libraries (such as
apollo-server-types and
apollo-server-plugin-base) use their own versioning and are published only when they change or one of their dependencies changes.
Common options
Most Apollo Server packages require calling a method named
applyMiddleware,
getMiddleware, or
createHandler (depending on the package). These methods accept a (mostly) common set of options (not every package accepts every option).
For descriptions of these options, see the API reference .
The set of common options supported by each package is listed under Basic usage .
Basic usage
The sections below demonstrate how to initialize an
ApolloServer instance with each package. More details are available in each package's README .
Each section also lists the options supported by each package's
applyMiddleware or
getMiddleware or
createHandler function. Learn more about how these options work in the
ApolloServer API reference .
apollo-server
apollo-server is the "batteries-included" Apollo Server package. It enables you to spin up a GraphQL server without thinking about web frameworks or URLs or middleware, and its main entry point (
listen) is an
async function instead of a callback-based function.
1npm install apollo-server graphql
1import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server';
2
3async function startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers) {
4 const server = new ApolloServer({
5 typeDefs,
6 resolvers,
7 csrfPrevention: true,
8 cache: 'bounded',
9 plugins: [
10 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
11 ],
12 });
13 const { url } = await server.listen();
14 console.log(`🚀 Server ready at ${url}`);
15}
Although
apollo-server helps you get started quickly, you can't configure its behavior as much as you can other Apollo Server packages. For example, you can't serve other endpoints from the same HTTP server.
If you want to do something with your server that isn't supported by
apollo-server, you can swap to
apollo-server-express .
apollo-server-express
apollo-server-express is the Apollo Server package for Express , the most popular Node.js web framework. It enables you to attach a GraphQL server to an existing Express server.
The batteries-included
apollo-server library uses
apollo-server-express under the hood. If you start with
apollo-server and later need to modify how it serves over HTTP, you can swap
apollo-server to
apollo-server-express .
The following example is roughly equivalent to the
apollo-server example above.
1npm install apollo-server-express apollo-server-core express graphql
1import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server-express';
2import {
3 ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer,
4 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault,
5} from 'apollo-server-core';
6import express from 'express';
7import http from 'http';
8
9async function startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers) {
10 const app = express();
11 const httpServer = http.createServer(app);
12 const server = new ApolloServer({
13 typeDefs,
14 resolvers,
15 csrfPrevention: true,
16 cache: 'bounded',
17 plugins: [
18 ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer({ httpServer }),
19 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
20 ],
21 });
22 await server.start();
23 server.applyMiddleware({ app });
24 await new Promise<void>(resolve => httpServer.listen({ port: 4000 }, resolve));
25 console.log(`🚀 Server ready at http://localhost:4000${server.graphqlPath}`);
26}
You must
await server.start() before calling
server.applyMiddleware. You can add other middleware to
app before or after calling
applyMiddleware.
You can call
server.getMiddleware instead of
server.applyMiddleware if you want to do something with the middleware function besides apply it directly to your app. (
server.applyMiddleware({ app, ...rest }) is shorthand for
app.use(server.getMiddleware(rest)).)
applyMiddleware (along with
getMiddleware) accepts the following common options :
path
cors
bodyParserConfig
onHealthCheck
disableHealthCheck
apollo-server-fastify
apollo-server-fastify is the GraphQL server for Fastify , a Node.js web framework. Apollo Server 3 supports Fastify v3.
The following example is roughly equivalent to the
apollo-server example above.
1npm install apollo-server-fastify apollo-server-core fastify graphql
1import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server-fastify';
2import {
3 ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer,
4 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault,
5} from 'apollo-server-core';
6import { ApolloServerPlugin } from 'apollo-server-plugin-base';
7import fastify, { FastifyInstance } from 'fastify';
8
9function fastifyAppClosePlugin(app: FastifyInstance): ApolloServerPlugin {
10 return {
11 async serverWillStart() {
12 return {
13 async drainServer() {
14 await app.close();
15 },
16 };
17 },
18 };
19}
20
21async function startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers) {
22 const app = fastify();
23 const server = new ApolloServer({
24 typeDefs,
25 resolvers,
26 csrfPrevention: true,
27 cache: 'bounded',
28 plugins: [
29 fastifyAppClosePlugin(app),
30 ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer({ httpServer: app.server }),
31 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
32 ],
33 });
34
35 await server.start();
36 app.register(server.createHandler());
37 await app.listen(4000);
38 console.log(`🚀 Server ready at http://localhost:4000${server.graphqlPath}`);
39}
You must
await server.start() before calling
server.createHandler. You can call other functions on
app before or after calling
createHandler.
createHandler accepts the following common options :
path
cors
onHealthCheck
disableHealthCheck
See this issue for details about draining Fastify servers. The pattern suggested here isn't perfect; we look forward to suggestions from Fastify users.
apollo-server-hapi
apollo-server-hapi is the GraphQL server for hapi , a Node.js web framework. Apollo Server 3 is only tested with
@hapi/hapi v20.1.2 and later (the minimum version that supports Node.js 16).
The following example is roughly equivalent to the
apollo-server example above.
1npm install apollo-server-hapi @hapi/hapi graphql
1import {
2 ApolloServer,
3 ApolloServerPluginStopHapiServer
4} from 'apollo-server-hapi';
5import {
6 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault,
7} from 'apollo-server-core';
8import Hapi from '@hapi/hapi';
9
10async function startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers) {
11 const app = Hapi.server({ port: 4000 });
12 const server = new ApolloServer({
13 typeDefs,
14 resolvers,
15 csrfPrevention: true,
16 cache: 'bounded',
17 plugins: [
18 ApolloServerPluginStopHapiServer({ hapiServer: app }),
19 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
20 ],
21 });
22
23 await server.start();
24 await server.applyMiddleware({ app });
25 await app.start();
26}
You must
await server.start() before calling
server.applyMiddleware. You can call other functions on
app before or after calling
applyMiddleware.
applyMiddleware accepts the following common options :
path
route
cors
onHealthCheck
disableHealthCheck
apollo-server-koa
apollo-server-koa is the GraphQL server for Koa , a Node.js web framework.
The following example is roughly equivalent to the
apollo-server example above.
1npm install apollo-server-koa apollo-server-core koa graphql
1import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server-koa';
2import {
3 ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer,
4 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault,
5} from 'apollo-server-core';
6import Koa from 'koa';
7import http from 'http';
8
9async function startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers) {
10 const httpServer = http.createServer();
11 const server = new ApolloServer({
12 typeDefs,
13 resolvers,
14 csrfPrevention: true,
15 cache: 'bounded',
16 plugins: [
17 ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer({ httpServer }),
18 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
19 ],
20 });
21
22 await server.start();
23 const app = new Koa();
24 server.applyMiddleware({ app });
25 httpServer.on('request', app.callback());
26 await new Promise<void>(resolve => httpServer.listen({ port: 4000 }, resolve));
27 console.log(`🚀 Server ready at http://localhost:4000${server.graphqlPath}`);
28 return { server, app };
29}
You must
await server.start() before calling
server.applyMiddleware. You can call other functions on
app before or after calling
applyMiddleware.
You can call
server.getMiddleware instead of
server.applyMiddleware if you want to do something with the middleware function besides apply it directly to your app. (
server.applyMiddleware({ app, ...rest }) is shorthand for
app.use(server.getMiddleware(rest)).)
applyMiddleware (along with
getMiddleware) accepts the following common options :
path
cors
bodyParserConfig
onHealthCheck
disableHealthCheck
apollo-server-micro
apollo-server-micro is the GraphQL server for Micro , a Node.js web framework.
The following example is roughly equivalent to the
apollo-server example above. You should put this code in a file called
index.js in order for the
micro CLI to find it.
1npm install apollo-server-micro micro graphql
1import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server-micro';
2import { ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault } from 'apollo-server-core';
3
4const server = new ApolloServer({
5 typeDefs,
6 resolvers,
7 csrfPrevention: true,
8 cache: 'bounded',
9 plugins: [
10 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
11 ],
12});
13
14module.exports = server.start().then(() => server.createHandler());
Then run the web server with
npx micro.
createHandler accepts the following common options :
path
onHealthCheck
disableHealthCheck
Note that
apollo-server-micro does not have a built-in way of setting CORS headers.
We do not have a recommended
drainServerimplementation for
apollo-server-micro. If you use
apollo-server-micro, feel free to contribute one !
apollo-server-lambda
apollo-server-lambda is the GraphQL server for AWS Lambda , Amazon's serverless compute service.
This package is a layer around
apollo-server-express, which uses the
@vendia/serverless-express package to translate Lambda events into Express requests. (This package is not related to the Serverless framework .) It supports API Gateway and ALB.
The following example is roughly equivalent to the
apollo-server example above.
1npm install apollo-server-lambda graphql