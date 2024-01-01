API Reference: Cache control plugin
Using the plugin
This API reference documents the
ApolloServerPluginCacheControl plugin.
This plugin enables your GraphQL server to specify a cache policy at the field level, either statically in your schema with the
@cacheControl directive, or dynamically in your resolvers via the
info.cacheControl API. It also by default sets the
cache-control HTTP response header. This page is a reference for the options available in configuring the plugin; more background and examples are available in the caching documentation .
Apollo Server installs this plugin by default in all servers, with its default configuration. You typically do not have to install this plugin yourself; you only need to do so if you want to provide non-default configuration.
If you want to configure this plugin, import it from the
apollo-server-core package and pass it to your
ApolloServer in the
plugins array:
1import { ApolloServer } from "apollo-server";
2import {
3 ApolloServerPluginCacheControl,
4 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault,
5} from "apollo-server-core";
6
7const server = new ApolloServer({
8 typeDefs,
9 resolvers,
10 csrfPrevention: true,
11 cache: "bounded",
12 plugins: [
13 ApolloServerPluginCacheControl({
14 // Cache everything for 1 second by default.
15 defaultMaxAge: 1,
16 // Don't send the `cache-control` response header.
17 calculateHttpHeaders: false,
18 }),
19 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
20 ],
21});
If you don't want to use cache control at all, you can explicitly disable it with the
ApolloServerPluginCacheControlDisabled plugin:
1import { ApolloServer } from "apollo-server";
2import {
3 ApolloServerPluginCacheControlDisabled,
4 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault,
5} from "apollo-server-core";
6
7const server = new ApolloServer({
8 typeDefs,
9 resolvers,
10 csrfPrevention: true,
11 cache: "bounded",
12 plugins: [
13 ApolloServerPluginCacheControlDisabled(),
14 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
15 ],
16});
(The plugin does not have much of an effect on your app if you do not use the
@cacheControl directive or use the
info.cacheControl API; there might be a very slight performance improvement from disabling the plugin if you do not use it.)
Note that in Apollo Server 3, the cache control plugin does not define the
@cacheControl directive for you; if you want to use the directive, you must define the
@cacheControl directive in your schema .
Options
|Name /
Type
|Description
|
|
By default, root fields and fields that return a composite type (object, interface, or union) are considered to be uncacheable (
|
|
By default, the cache control plugin sets the