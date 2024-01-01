API Reference: Cache control plugin

Using the plugin

This API reference documents the ApolloServerPluginCacheControl plugin.

This plugin enables your GraphQL server to specify a cache policy at the field level, either statically in your schema with the @cacheControl directive, or dynamically in your resolvers via the info.cacheControl API. It also by default sets the cache-control HTTP response header. This page is a reference for the options available in configuring the plugin; more background and examples are available in the caching documentation .

Apollo Server installs this plugin by default in all servers, with its default configuration. You typically do not have to install this plugin yourself; you only need to do so if you want to provide non-default configuration.

If you want to configure this plugin, import it from the apollo-server-core package and pass it to your ApolloServer in the plugins array:

JavaScript copy 1 import { ApolloServer } from "apollo-server" ; 2 import { 3 ApolloServerPluginCacheControl , 4 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault , 5 } from "apollo-server-core" ; 6 7 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 8 typeDefs , 9 resolvers , 10 csrfPrevention : true , 11 cache : "bounded" , 12 plugins : [ 13 ApolloServerPluginCacheControl ({ 14 // Cache everything for 1 second by default. 15 defaultMaxAge : 1 , 16 // Don't send the `cache-control` response header. 17 calculateHttpHeaders : false , 18 }), 19 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault ({ embed : true }), 20 ], 21 });

If you don't want to use cache control at all, you can explicitly disable it with the ApolloServerPluginCacheControlDisabled plugin:

JavaScript copy 1 import { ApolloServer } from "apollo-server" ; 2 import { 3 ApolloServerPluginCacheControlDisabled , 4 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault , 5 } from "apollo-server-core" ; 6 7 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 8 typeDefs , 9 resolvers , 10 csrfPrevention : true , 11 cache : "bounded" , 12 plugins : [ 13 ApolloServerPluginCacheControlDisabled (), 14 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault ({ embed : true }), 15 ], 16 });

(The plugin does not have much of an effect on your app if you do not use the @cacheControl directive or use the info.cacheControl API; there might be a very slight performance improvement from disabling the plugin if you do not use it.)

Note that in Apollo Server 3, the cache control plugin does not define the @cacheControl directive for you; if you want to use the directive, you must define the @cacheControl directive in your schema .

Options