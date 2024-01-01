Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

API Reference: Cache control plugin

Using the plugin

This API reference documents the ApolloServerPluginCacheControl plugin.

This plugin enables your GraphQL server to specify a cache policy at the field level, either statically in your schema with the @cacheControl directive, or dynamically in your resolvers via the info.cacheControl API. It also by default sets the cache-control HTTP response header. This page is a reference for the options available in configuring the plugin; more background and examples are available in the caching documentation .

Apollo Server installs this plugin by default in all servers, with its default configuration. You typically do not have to install this plugin yourself; you only need to do so if you want to provide non-default configuration.

If you want to configure this plugin, import it from the apollo-server-core package and pass it to your ApolloServer in the plugins array:

JavaScript
1import { ApolloServer } from "apollo-server";
2import {
3  ApolloServerPluginCacheControl,
4  ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault,
5} from "apollo-server-core";
6
7const server = new ApolloServer({
8  typeDefs,
9  resolvers,
10  csrfPrevention: true,
11  cache: "bounded",
12  plugins: [
13    ApolloServerPluginCacheControl({
14      // Cache everything for 1 second by default.
15      defaultMaxAge: 1,
16      // Don't send the `cache-control` response header.
17      calculateHttpHeaders: false,
18    }),
19    ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
20  ],
21});

If you don't want to use cache control at all, you can explicitly disable it with the ApolloServerPluginCacheControlDisabled plugin:

JavaScript
1import { ApolloServer } from "apollo-server";
2import {
3  ApolloServerPluginCacheControlDisabled,
4  ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault,
5} from "apollo-server-core";
6
7const server = new ApolloServer({
8  typeDefs,
9  resolvers,
10  csrfPrevention: true,
11  cache: "bounded",
12  plugins: [
13    ApolloServerPluginCacheControlDisabled(),
14    ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
15  ],
16});

(The plugin does not have much of an effect on your app if you do not use the @cacheControl directive or use the info.cacheControl API; there might be a very slight performance improvement from disabling the plugin if you do not use it.)

Note that in Apollo Server 3, the cache control plugin does not define the @cacheControl directive for you; if you want to use the directive, you must define the @cacheControl directive in your schema .

Options

Name /
Type		 Description
defaultMaxAge

number

By default, root fields and fields that return a composite type (object, interface, or union) are considered to be uncacheable (maxAge 0) unless a cache hint is explicitly provided via @cacheControl or info.cacheControl. You can set this option to make the default maxAge for these larger than 0; this will effectively cause all requests to be be cacheable. (This option was popular in Apollo Server 2 largely as a workaround for the problem solved by the @cacheControl(inheritMaxAge: true) directive argument; consider using inheritMaxAge instead of defaultMaxAge in Apollo Server 3.) You can read more about defaultMaxAge in the caching documentation .
calculateHttpHeaders

boolean

By default, the cache control plugin sets the cache-control HTTP response header to max-age=MAXAGE, public or max-age=MAXAGE, private if the request is cacheable. If you specify calculateHttpHeaders: false, it will not set this header. The requestContext.overallCachePolicy field will still be calculated, and the response cache plugin will still work.