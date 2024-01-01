Mocking enables Apollo Server to return simulated data for GraphQL operations based on your server's schema. The strongly-typed nature of a GraphQL API lends itself to mocking, which is an important part of a GraphQL -first development process.

Mocking enables frontend developers to build out and test UI components and features without needing to wait for a full backend implementation. Mocking is also valuable when using a UI tool like Storybook , because you don't need to start a real GraphQL server.

Using default mocks

You can turn on Apollo Server's default mocking logic by passing mocks: true to the ApolloServer constructor:

js{11} copy 1 const { ApolloServer, gql } = require('apollo-server'); 2 3 const typeDefs = gql` 4 type Query { 5 hello: String 6 } 7 `; 8 9 const server = new ApolloServer({ 10 typeDefs, 11 mocks: true, 12 }); 13 14 server.listen().then(({ url }) => { 15 console.log(`🚀 Server ready at ${url}`) 16 });

Mocking logic looks at the type returned by each schema field and returns a default value for that type.

The table below covers the default scalar types and the default mocked values returned for each type:

Type Default Mock Value Int Returns a random positive or negative integer. String Returns Hello world . Float Returns a random positive or negative double-precision floating-point value. Boolean Randomly returns either true or false . ID Returns a randomized UUID containing a combination of integers and letters.

When using mocks, you don't have to specify resolvers . By default, any resolvers you specify are ignored when you enable mocks . To configure this behavior, see Using existing resolvers with mocks .

Note: If typeDefs has any custom scalar types , you will need to specify what your server should return for those types. You can do this by creating a customized mock with resolvers for each custom scalar type, as described below.

Customizing mocks

For more sophisticated testing, you can customize your mocks to return user-specified data.

Instead of providing a boolean to the mocks option, you can provide an object that defines custom mocking logic. This enables you to specify values to return for different return types.

By default, the functions in mocks take precedence over any currently defined resolvers. In the below example, both Query.hello and Query.resolved return Hello .

JavaScript copy 1 const { ApolloServer , gql } = require ( 'apollo-server' ); 2 3 const typeDefs = gql ` 4 type Query { 5 hello: String 6 resolved: String 7 } 8 ` ; 9 10 const resolvers = { 11 Query : { 12 resolved : () => 'Resolved' , 13 }, 14 }; 15 16 const mocks = { 17 Int : () => 6 , 18 Float : () => 22.1 , 19 String : () => 'Hello' , 20 }; 21 22 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 23 typeDefs , 24 resolvers , 25 mocks , 26 }); 27 28 server . listen (). then (({ url }) => { 29 console . log ( `🚀 Server ready at ${ url } ` ) 30 });

You can also use mocks to define object types and the fields belonging to those object types (much like a resolver map ).

In the below example, note that our mocked Person object calls a function returning an object with fields that contain other functions:

JavaScript copy 1 // importing the casual library 2 const casual = require ( 'casual' ); 3 4 const mocks = { 5 Person : () => ({ 6 name : casual . name , 7 age : () => casual . integer ( 0 , 120 ), 8 }), 9 };

The previous example uses casual , a fake data generator for JavaScript that returns a different result every time the function is called. In other scenarios, such as testing, a collection of fake objects or a generator that always uses a consistent seed are often necessary to provide consistent data.

Using lists in mocks

To automate mocking a list, return an array of the desired length. Using [...new Array(n)] is convenient syntax for creating an array that contains n copies of undefined .

JavaScript copy 1 const casual = require ( 'casual' ); 2 3 const mocks = { 4 Person : () => ({ 5 // a list of length between 2 and 6, using the "casual" npm module 6 // to generate a random integer 7 friends : [ ... new Array ( casual . integer ( 2 , 6 ))], 8 // a list of three lists of two items: [[1, 1], [2, 2], [3, 3]] 9 listOfLists : () => [ ... new Array ( 3 )]. map (( i ) => [ ... new Array ( 2 )]), 10 }), 11 };

Using existing resolvers with mocks

The default behavior for mocks is to overwrite the resolvers already present in the schema. To use your server's existing resolvers while mocking, set the mockEntireSchema option to false .

Note: Mocking resolvers doesn't work if the mocks option is false , even if mockEntireSchema is true .

JavaScript copy 1 const { ApolloServer , gql } = require ( 'apollo-server' ); 2 3 const typeDefs = gql ` 4 type Query { 5 hello: String 6 resolved: String 7 } 8 ` ; 9 10 const resolvers = { 11 Query : { 12 resolved : () => 'Resolved' , 13 }, 14 }; 15 16 const mocks = { 17 Int : () => 6 , 18 Float : () => 22.1 , 19 String : () => 'Hello' , 20 }; 21 22 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 23 typeDefs , 24 resolvers , 25 mocks , 26 mockEntireSchema : false , // highlight-line 27 }); 28 29 server . listen (). then (({ url }) => { 30 console . log ( `🚀 Server ready at ${ url } ` ) 31 });

Running the above example with the mockEntireSchema option set to false , the resolved field now returns the string Resolved .

Mocking a schema using introspection

The GraphQL specification allows clients to introspect the schema with a special set of types and fields that every schema must include. The results of a standard introspection query can be used to generate an instance of GraphQLSchema that can be mocked as explained above.

This helps when you need to mock a schema defined in a language besides JavaScript.

To convert an introspection query result to a GraphQLSchema object, you can use the buildClientSchema utility from the graphql package.

JavaScript copy 1 const { buildClientSchema } = require ( 'graphql' ); 2 const introspectionResult = require ( 'schema.json' ); 3 const { ApolloServer } = require ( 'apollo-server' ); 4 5 const schema = buildClientSchema ( introspectionResult . data ); // highlight-line 6 7 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 8 schema , 9 mocks : true , 10 }); 11 12 server . listen (). then (({ url }) => { 13 console . log ( `🚀 Server ready at ${ url } ` ) 14 });

API

Under the hood, Apollo Server's mocking functionality is provided by the function addMocksToSchema from the @graphql-tools/mock package. The mocks object is passed directly to the addMocksToSchema function, and preserveResolvers is the inverse of mockEntireSchema .

Apollo Server does not support all of the arguments to addMocksToSchema , such as resolvers . To use features of @graphql-tools/mock that aren't supported by Apollo Server, you can install and use @graphql-tools/mock directly: