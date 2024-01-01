API Reference: Usage reporting plugin

Configuring which data is sent to Apollo Studio

The default value is { none: true } , which means no variable values are sent to Studio. This is a security measure to prevent sensitive data from potentially reaching Apollo servers.

Provide this object to configure which GraphQL variable values are included in trace data that's sent to Apollo Studio. Valid options are described in Valid sendVariableValues object signatures .

The default value is { none: true } , which means no header names or values are sent to Studio. This is a security measure to prevent sensitive data from potentially reaching Apollo servers.

Provide this object to configure which request header names and values are included in trace data that's sent to Apollo Studio. Valid options are described in Valid sendHeaders object signatures .

Note: If this ApolloServer instance is acting as the gateway in an Apollo Federation architecture, this option does not modify errors that originate in subgraphs. To modify those errors, instead configure the rewriteError option in the inline trace plugin , which you install in the subgraph's ApolloServer instance.

The only properties of the reported error you can modify are its message and its extensions .

Specify this function to modify GraphQL operation errors before Apollo Server reports those errors to Apollo Studio. The function takes a GraphQLError object and must also return one (or null to prevent Apollo Server from reporting a particular error entirely).

fieldLevelInstrumentation async Function or number