Operation request format
How to send requests to Apollo Server over HTTP
By default, almost every GraphQL IDE and client library takes care of sending operations in a format that Apollo Server supports. This article describes that format, which is also described on graphql.org and in this preliminary spec .
Apollo Server accepts queries and mutations sent as
POST requests. It also accepts queries sent as
GET requests.
POST requests
Apollo Server accepts
POST requests with a JSON body. A valid request contains a
query field, along with optional
variables and an
operationName (if
query contains multiple possible operations). You must specify a
Content-Type HTTP header with type
application/json.
Let's say we want to execute the following query:
1query GetBestSellers($category: ProductCategory) {
2 bestSellers(category: $category) {
3 title
4 }
5}
Here's an example of a valid POST request body for that query:
1{
2 "query":"query GetBestSellers($category: ProductCategory){bestSellers(category: $category){title}}",
3 "operationName": "GetBestSellers",
4 "variables": { "category": "BOOKS" }
5}
Note that
operationName isn't required for this particular request body, because
query includes only one operation definition.
You can execute this query against an Apollo-hosted example server right now with the following
curl command:
1curl --request POST \
2 -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
3 --data '{"query":"query GetBestSellers($category: ProductCategory){bestSellers(category: $category){title}}", "operationName":"GetBestSellers", "variables":{"category":"BOOKS"}}' \
4 https://rover.apollo.dev/quickstart/products/graphql
Apollo Server's default landing page provides a
curlcommand you can use to execute a test query on your own server:
Batching
You can send a batch of queries in a single
POST request by providing a JSON-encoded array of query objects, like so:
1[
2 {
3 "query": "query { testString }"
4 },
5 {
6 "query": "query AnotherQuery{ test(who: \"you\" ) }"
7 }
8]
If you send a batched request, Apollo Server responds with a corresponding array of GraphQL responses.
You can disable the processing of batched requests by passing
allowBatchedHttpRequests: false to the
ApolloServer constructor.
GET requests
Apollo Server also accepts
GET requests for queries (but not mutations). With a
GET request, query details (
query,
operationName,
variables) are provided as URL query parameters. The
variables option is a URL-escaped JSON object.
Sending queries as
GETrequests can help with CDN caching .
Here's the same query from POST requests formatted for a
curl
GET request:
1curl --request GET \
2 https://rover.apollo.dev/quickstart/products/graphql?query=query%20GetBestSellers%28%24category%3A%20ProductCategory%29%7BbestSellers%28category%3A%20%24category%29%7Btitle%7D%7D&operationName=GetBestSellers&variables=%7B%22category%22%3A%22BOOKS%22%7D
Unlike with
POST requests,
GET requests do not require a
Content-Type header. If you have Apollo Server's CSRF prevention security feature enabled with its default configuration (highly recommended),
GET requests that don't contain a
Content-Type header must contain one of the following:
A non-empty
X-Apollo-Operation-Nameheader
A non-empty
Apollo-Require-Preflightheader
For more details, see the CSRF prevention documentation .