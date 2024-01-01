API Reference: Landing page plugins
This API reference documents built-in plugins that add a landing page to Apollo Server's base URL, enabling visitors to interact with the server from their browser.
This includes plugins for:
The default landing page for non-production environments (
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault)
The default landing page for production (
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageProductionDefault)
Using GraphQL Playground as a landing page (
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageGraphQLPlayground)
These plugins work by implementing the
renderLandingPage plugin event, which serves an HTML page whenever a browser includes an
accept: text/html header. Aside from these, you can also create a custom plugin that renders a custom landing page .
Default behavior
If you don't manually install any plugin that implements
renderLandingPage, Apollo Server does the following by default:
In non-production environments (
NODE_ENVis not
production), Apollo Server installs
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault.
In production environments (
NODE_ENVis
production), Apollo Server installs
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageProductionDefault.
In either case, Apollo Server provides no configuration options to the plugin. You only need to install one of these plugins manually if you want to override its default configuration.
Configuring default landing pages
To configure these default plugins while still using same
NODE_ENV-based logic, import them from the
apollo-server-core package and pass them to the
ApolloServer constructor in the
plugins array:
1import { ApolloServer } from "apollo-server";
2import {
3 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault,
4 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageProductionDefault
5} from "apollo-server-core";
6
7const server = new ApolloServer({
8 typeDefs,
9 resolvers,
10 csrfPrevention: true,
11 cache: "bounded",
12 plugins: [
13 // Install a landing page plugin based on NODE_ENV
14 process.env.NODE_ENV === "production"
15 ? ApolloServerPluginLandingPageProductionDefault({
16 graphRef: "my-graph-id@my-graph-variant",
17 footer: false,
18 })
19 : ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ footer: false }),
20 ],
21});
Available configuration options are listed in each plugin's reference below.
Default non-production landing page
The
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault plugin shows a landing page welcoming you to Apollo Server:
This landing page is designed for use in local development, where
NODE_ENV is not set to
production. It provides a copyable command-line snippet showing how to run operations via
curl, and it also links to Apollo Sandbox (a hosted GraphQL IDE that runs entirely inside your browser and doesn't require an account). You can choose to embed the Apollo Sandbox on your endpoint if you pass
embed: true.
Options
|Name /
Type
|Description
|
|
By default, this plugin uses the latest version of the landing page published to Apollo's CDN. If you'd like to pin the current version, you can specify it here.
The current latest version is available at this link .
|
|
By default, the landing page displays a footer that links to the documentation telling you how to configure it. To remove this footer, pass
|
|
A GraphQL document (eg, query or mutation) to populate in the Studio Sandbox Explorer's editor on load.
If you omit this, the Explorer initially loads an example query based on your schema.
|
|
An object containing initial variable values to populate in the Explorer on load.
If provided, these variables should apply to the initial query you provide in
|
|
An object containing initial HTTP header values to populate in the Explorer on load.
|
|
If
The default value is
If you omit this, the Explorer defaults
|
|
If
The default value is
Default production landing page
The
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageProductionDefault shows a minimalist landing page:
This landing page is designed for use in production. It provides a copyable command-line snippet showing how to run operations with your server. By default, the only visible reference to Apollo is a footer explaining how to customize the page. You can also configure it to add a link to query your graph with the Apollo Explorer . You can choose to embed the Apollo Explorer on your endpoint if you pass the
embed option .
Options
|Name /
Type
|Description
|
|
By default, this plugin uses the latest version of the landing page published to Apollo's CDN. If you'd like to pin the current version, you can specify it here.
The current latest version is available at this link .
|
|
By default, the landing page displays a footer that links to the documentation telling you how to configure it. To remove this footer, pass
|
|
If provided, the landing page includes a link (with opt-in auto-redirect) to the Apollo Studio page for the graph with the corresponding graph ref . An example graph ref is
To enable this link, you need to provide
|
|
A GraphQL document (eg, query or mutation) to populate in the Studio Explorer's editor on load.
If you omit this, the Explorer initially loads an example query based on your schema.
|
|
An object containing initial variable values to populate in the Explorer on load.
If provided, these variables should apply to the initial query you provide in
|
|
An object containing initial HTTP header values to populate in the Explorer on load.
|
|
If
To embed the Explorer, you must also provide Apollo Server with the graph ref of the Studio graph to use, usually via the
The default value is
You can configure the Explorer embedded on your Apollo Server endpoint with display and functional options. For supported options, see
|
|
A boolean used to set whether Studio Explorer should include cookies in its GraphQL requests to your server.
If you omit this, the Explorer defaults
embed options
These are the fields you can include in the
embed option you pass to the
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageProductionDefault:
|Name /
Type
|Description
|
|
An object containing additional display options related to the visual state of the embedded Explorer on page load.
For supported subfields, see
|
|
If
If
The default value is
embed.displayOptions options
These are the fields you can include in the
displayOptions option you pass to the embedded Explorer plugin:
|Name /
Type
|Description
|
|
If
The default value is
|
|
If
The default value is
|
|
If
The default value is
GraphQL Playground landing page
The
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageGraphQLPlayground plugin serves the GraphQL Playground IDE as a landing page.
Note: The GraphQL Playground project is retired in favor of GraphiQL. This functionality is provided to help developers migrating from Apollo Server 2.
The GraphQL Playground plugin is not installed by default. To install it, import it from
apollo-server-core and provide it to the
ApolloServer constructor:
1import { ApolloServer } from "apollo-server";
2import {
3 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageGraphQLPlayground
4} from "apollo-server-core";
5
6const server = new ApolloServer({
7 typeDefs,
8 resolvers,
9 csrfPrevention: true,
10 cache: "bounded",
11 plugins: [
12 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageGraphQLPlayground(),
13 ],
14});
This plugin takes the same arguments as the
renderPlaygroundPage function from the
graphql-playground-html package (or specifically, the
@apollographql/graphql-playground-html fork).
The table below mentions a few of the more common options and is not exhaustive.
Options
|Name /
Type
|Description
|
|
By default, this plugin loads a specific npm version of
You can specify a different version here.
|
|
By default, GraphQL Playground connects to a GraphQL server hosted at the same URL as Playground itself. To specify a different GraphQL endpoint, use this option.
|
|
If specified, allows you to override the default values of GraphQL Playground's settings. Documentation of supported settings is available in GraphQL Playground's README .
Disabling the landing page
The
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageDisabled plugin serves no landing page from Apollo Server's base URL. Install it to disable the default landing page in some or all environments:
1import { ApolloServer } from "apollo-server";
2import {
3 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageDisabled
4} from "apollo-server-core";
5
6const server = new ApolloServer({
7 typeDefs,
8 resolvers,
9 csrfPrevention: true,
10 cache: "bounded",
11 plugins: [
12 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageDisabled(),
13 ],
14});
This plugin takes no arguments.