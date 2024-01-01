Creating schema directives

Before you create a custom schema directive, learn the basics about directives .

Your schema can define custom directives that can then decorate other parts of your schema:

GraphQL schema.graphql copy 1 # Definition 2 directive @uppercase on FIELD_DEFINITION 3 4 type Query { 5 # Usage 6 hello : String @uppercase 7 }

See an example implementation of this directive on CodeSandbox:

When you start up your app, you can use directives to transform your executable schema's behavior before you provide that schema to Apollo Server. For example, you can modify the resolver function for any decorated field (for the schema above, it could transform the hello resolver's original result to uppercase).

Defining

A directive definition looks like this:

GraphQL schema.graphql copy 1 directive @deprecated ( 2 reason : String = "No longer supported" 3 ) on FIELD_DEFINITION | ENUM_VALUE

This is the definition for the @deprecated directive in the GraphQL spec .

The directive takes one optional argument ( reason ) with a default value ( "No longer supported" ).

The directive can decorate any number of FIELD_DEFINITION s and ENUM_VALUE s in your schema.

Supported locations

Your custom directive can appear only in the schema locations you list after the on keyword in the directive's definition.

The table below lists all available locations in a GraphQL schema. Your directive can support any combination of these locations.

Implementing

Important: Apollo Server 3 does not provide built-in support for custom directives. To enable this support, you need to install certain @graphql-tools libraries. This article uses @graphql-tools version 8. Previous versions use a different API for custom directives. If you're using an earlier version of @graphql-tools , see the Apollo Server v2 docs .

After you define your directive and its valid locations, you still need to define the logic that Apollo Server executes whenever it encounters the directive in your schema.

To define custom directive logic with @graphql-tools v8 and later, you can create transformer functions that transform an executable schema's behavior based on the directives that are present in it.

1. Install required libraries

First, install the following @graphql-tools libraries:

Bash copy 1 npm install @graphql-tools/schema @graphql-tools/utils

2. Define directive logic

To define what Apollo Server does when it encounters your directive, you can create a transformer function. This function uses the mapSchema function to iterate through locations in your schema ( field definitions, type definitions, etc.) and perform transformations wherever it encounters a particular directive (or set of directives).

For example, here's a possible transformer function for the default @deprecated directive:

JavaScript directives.js copy 1 const { mapSchema , getDirective , MapperKind } = require ( '@graphql-tools/utils' ); 2 3 function deprecatedDirectiveTransformer ( schema , directiveName ) { 4 return mapSchema ( schema , { 5 6 // Executes once for each object field definition in the schema 7 [ MapperKind. OBJECT_FIELD ]: ( fieldConfig ) => { 8 const deprecatedDirective = getDirective ( schema , fieldConfig , directiveName )?.[ 0 ]; 9 if ( deprecatedDirective ) { 10 fieldConfig . deprecationReason = deprecatedDirective [ 'reason' ]; 11 return fieldConfig ; 12 } 13 }, 14 15 // Executes once for each enum value definition in the schema 16 [ MapperKind. ENUM_VALUE ]: ( enumValueConfig ) => { 17 const deprecatedDirective = getDirective ( schema , enumValueConfig , directiveName )?.[ 0 ]; 18 if ( deprecatedDirective ) { 19 enumValueConfig . deprecationReason = deprecatedDirective [ 'reason' ]; 20 return enumValueConfig ; 21 } 22 } 23 }); 24 };

As shown, the second parameter you pass mapSchema is an object with keys that represent one or more locations in your schema. The MapperKind enum value for each supported location is listed in the table above .

Example: Uppercasing strings

Suppose you want to convert certain String fields in your schema to uppercase before they're returned.

This example defines an @uppercase directive for this purpose:

JavaScript index.js copy 1 const { ApolloServer , gql } = require ( 'apollo-server' ); 2 const { 3 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault , 4 } = require ( 'apollo-server-core' ); 5 const { makeExecutableSchema } = require ( '@graphql-tools/schema' ); 6 const { mapSchema , getDirective , MapperKind } = require ( '@graphql-tools/utils' ); 7 const { defaultFieldResolver } = require ( 'graphql' ); 8 9 // Our GraphQL schema 10 const typeDefs = gql ` 11 directive @upper on FIELD_DEFINITION 12 13 type Query { 14 hello: String @upper 15 } 16 ` ; 17 18 // Our resolvers (notice the hard-coded string is *not* all-caps) 19 const resolvers = { 20 Query : { 21 hello () { 22 return 'Hello World!' ; 23 } 24 } 25 }; 26 27 // This function takes in a schema and adds upper-casing logic 28 // to every resolver for an object field that has a directive with 29 // the specified name (we're using `upper`) 30 function upperDirectiveTransformer ( schema , directiveName ) { 31 return mapSchema ( schema , { 32 33 // Executes once for each object field in the schema 34 [ MapperKind. OBJECT_FIELD ]: ( fieldConfig ) => { 35 36 // Check whether this field has the specified directive 37 const upperDirective = getDirective ( schema , fieldConfig , directiveName )?.[ 0 ]; 38 39 if ( upperDirective ) { 40 41 // Get this field's original resolver 42 const { resolve = defaultFieldResolver } = fieldConfig ; 43 44 // Replace the original resolver with a function that *first* calls 45 // the original resolver, then converts its result to upper case 46 fieldConfig . resolve = async function ( source , args , context , info ) { 47 const result = await resolve ( source , args , context , info ); 48 if ( typeof result === 'string' ) { 49 return result . toUpperCase (); 50 } 51 return result ; 52 } 53 return fieldConfig ; 54 } 55 } 56 }); 57 } 58 59 // Create the base executable schema 60 let schema = makeExecutableSchema ({ 61 typeDefs , 62 resolvers 63 }); 64 65 // Transform the schema by applying directive logic 66 schema = upperDirectiveTransformer ( schema , 'upper' ); 67 68 // Provide the schema to the ApolloServer constructor 69 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 70 schema , 71 csrfPrevention : true , 72 cache : 'bounded' , 73 plugins : [ 74 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault ({ embed : true }), 75 ], 76 }); 77 78 server . listen (). then (({ url }) => { 79 console . log ( `🚀 Server ready at ${ url } ` ); 80 });

This code replaces the resolver of an @uppercase field with a new function. This new function first calls the original resolver, then transforms its result to uppercase (assuming it's a string) before returning it.

Additional examples

For additional examples of transforming executable schemas with directives and mapSchema , see the @graphql-tools docs .

What about query directives?

Although directive syntax can also appear in GraphQL queries sent from the client, implementing query directives requires runtime transformation of query documents. We have deliberately restricted this implementation to transformations that take place at server construction time.

We believe confining this logic to your schema is more sustainable than burdening your clients with it, though you can probably imagine a similar sort of abstraction for implementing query directives. If that possibility becomes a need for you, let us know.