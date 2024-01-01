There are a few ways to accomplish file uploads in Apollo Server. Our blog post on file uploads goes in depth on the approaches we've taken, outlining the pros and cons of each.

Apollo recommends handling the file upload itself out-of-band of your GraphQL server for the sake of simplicity and security. This "signed URL" approach allows your client to retrieve a URL from your GraphQL server (via S3 or other storage service) and upload the file to the URL rather than to your GraphQL server. The blog post mentioned above goes into detail on how to set this up.

Another common approach involves adding file upload support directly to Apollo Server via the third-party graphql-upload library. This package provides support for the multipart/form-data content-type. Note: this approach is vulnerable to a CSRF mutation attack unless Apollo Server is explicitly configured with csrfPrevention: true . In the examples below, we demonstrate configuring CSRF prevention in order to prevent this vulnerability by always requiring a "preflight" OPTIONS request before executing an operation. When configuring your file upload client, you will need to send a non-empty Apollo-Require-Preflight header or Apollo Server will block the request. For example, if you use the apollo-upload-client package with Apollo Client Web, pass headers: {'Apollo-Require-Preflight': 'true'} to createUploadLink .

New in Apollo Server 3: Apollo Server 3 does not contain a built-in integration with graphql-upload like in Apollo Server 2. Instead, the instructions below show how to integrate it yourself. You cannot do this with the "batteries-included" apollo-server library; you must use a web framework integration such as apollo-server-express instead. This page shows how to integrate graphql-upload with Express and Fastify. To implement similar functionality with another Node.js HTTP framework (e.g., Koa), see the graphql-upload documentation for more information. Some integrations might need to use graphql-upload 's processRequest directly.

Integrating with Express

TypeScript index.ts copy 1 const express = require ( 'express' ); 2 const { ApolloServer , gql } = require ( 'apollo-server-express' ); 3 const { 4 GraphQLUpload , 5 graphqlUploadExpress , // A Koa implementation is also exported. 6 } = require ( 'graphql-upload' ); 7 const { finished } = require ( 'stream/promises' ); 8 const { 9 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault , 10 } = require ( 'apollo-server-core' ); 11 12 const typeDefs = gql ` 13 # The implementation for this scalar is provided by the 14 # 'GraphQLUpload' export from the 'graphql-upload' package 15 # in the resolver map below. 16 scalar Upload 17 18 type File { 19 filename: String! 20 mimetype: String! 21 encoding: String! 22 } 23 24 type Query { 25 # This is only here to satisfy the requirement that at least one 26 # field be present within the 'Query' type. This example does not 27 # demonstrate how to fetch uploads back. 28 otherFields: Boolean! 29 } 30 31 type Mutation { 32 # Multiple uploads are supported. See graphql-upload docs for details. 33 singleUpload(file: Upload!): File! 34 } 35 ` ; 36 37 const resolvers = { 38 // This maps the `Upload` scalar to the implementation provided 39 // by the `graphql-upload` package. 40 Upload : GraphQLUpload , 41 42 Mutation : { 43 singleUpload : async ( parent , { file }) => { 44 const { createReadStream , filename , mimetype , encoding } = await file ; 45 46 // Invoking the `createReadStream` will return a Readable Stream. 47 // See https://nodejs.org/api/stream.html#stream_readable_streams 48 const stream = createReadStream (); 49 50 // This is purely for demonstration purposes and will overwrite the 51 // local-file-output.txt in the current working directory on EACH upload. 52 const out = require ( 'fs' ). createWriteStream ( 'local-file-output.txt' ); 53 stream . pipe ( out ); 54 await finished ( out ); 55 56 return { filename , mimetype , encoding }; 57 }, 58 }, 59 }; 60 61 async function startServer () { 62 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 63 typeDefs , 64 resolvers , 65 // Using graphql-upload without CSRF prevention is very insecure. 66 csrfPrevention : true , 67 cache : 'bounded' , 68 plugins : [ 69 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault ({ embed : true }), 70 ], 71 }); 72 await server . start (); 73 74 const app = express (); 75 76 // This middleware should be added before calling `applyMiddleware`. 77 app . use ( graphqlUploadExpress ()); 78 79 server . applyMiddleware ({ app }); 80 81 await new Promise < void >( r => app . listen ({ port : 4000 }, r )); 82 83 console . log ( `🚀 Server ready at http://localhost:4000 ${ server . graphqlPath } ` ); 84 } 85 86 startServer ();

Integrating with Fastify