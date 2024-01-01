Creating Apollo Server plugins
Extend Apollo Server with custom functionality
New in Apollo Server 3: All plugin lifecycle methods are
async, except for
willResolveFieldand
schemaDidLoadOrUpdate.
You can create your own Apollo Server plugins to perform custom operations in response to certain events. For example, a basic logging plugin might log the GraphQL query string associated with each request that's sent to Apollo Server.
The anatomy of a plugin
Plugins are JavaScript objects that implement one or more functions that respond to events. Here's a basic plugin that responds to the
serverWillStart event:
1const myPlugin = {
2 async serverWillStart() {
3 console.log('Server starting up!');
4 },
5};
If you're using TypeScript to create a plugin, the
apollo-server-plugin-basemodule exports the
ApolloServerPlugininterface for plugins to implement.
You can define a plugin in the same file where you initialize Apollo Server, or you can export it as a separate module:
1module.exports = {
2 async serverWillStart() {
3 console.log('Server starting up!');
4 },
5};
To create a plugin that accepts options, create a function that accepts an
options object and returns a properly structured plugin object, like so:
1module.exports = (options) => {
2 return {
3 async serverWillStart() {
4 console.log(options.logMessage);
5 },
6 };
7};
Responding to events
A plugin specifies exactly which events it responds to by implementing functions that correspond to those events. The plugin in the examples above responds to the
serverWillStart event, which fires when Apollo Server is preparing to start up. Almost all plugin events are
async functions (i.e., functions that return
Promises). The only exceptions
are
willResolveField and
schemaDidLoadOrUpdate .
A plugin can respond to any combination of supported events .
Responding to request lifecycle events
Plugins can respond to the following events associated with the GraphQL request lifecycle:
However, the way you define these functions is slightly different from the
serverWillStart example above. First, your plugin must define the
requestDidStart function:
1const myPlugin = {
2 async requestDidStart() {
3 console.log('Request started!');
4 },
5};
The
requestDidStart event fires whenever Apollo Server receives a GraphQL request,
before any of the lifecycle events listed above. You can respond to this event
just like you respond to
serverWillStart, but you also use this function
to define responses for a request's lifecycle events, like so:
1const myPlugin = {
2 async requestDidStart(requestContext) {
3 console.log('Request started!');
4
5 return {
6 async parsingDidStart(requestContext) {
7 console.log('Parsing started!');
8 },
9
10 async validationDidStart(requestContext) {
11 console.log('Validation started!');
12 }
13 }
14 },
15};
As shown, the
requestDidStart function can optionally return an object that
defines functions that respond to request lifecycle events. This structure
organizes and encapsulates all of your plugin's request lifecycle logic, making it
easier to reason about.
Request lifecycle event flow
The following diagram illustrates the sequence of events that fire for each request. Each of these events is documented in Apollo Server plugin events .
Important: Any event below that can result in "Success" can also result in an error. Whenever an error occurs, the
didEncounterErrorsevent fires and the remainder of the "Success" path does not. Note: There are some known inconsistencies with how errors are propagated across multiple plugins and can lead to some plugin methods not being called; in general, the behavior when hooks throw errors is not well defined.
End hooks
Event handlers for the following events can optionally return a function that is invoked after the corresponding lifecycle phase ends:
(
executionDidStart returns an object containing an
executionDidEnd function instead of just a function as an end hook. This is because the returned object can also contain
willResolveField.)
Just like the event handlers themselves, these end hooks are async functions (except for the end hook for
willResolveField).
End hooks are passed any errors that occurred during the execution of that lifecycle phase. For example, the following plugin logs any errors that occur during any of the above lifecycle events:
1const myPlugin = {
2 async requestDidStart() {
3 return {
4 async parsingDidStart() {
5 return async (err) => {
6 if (err) {
7 console.error(err);
8 }
9 }
10 },
11 async validationDidStart() {
12 // This end hook is unique in that it can receive an array of errors,
13 // which will contain every validation error that occurred.
14 return async (errs) => {
15 if (errs) {
16 errs.forEach(err => console.error(err));
17 }
18 }
19 },
20 async executionDidStart() {
21 return {
22 async executionDidEnd(err) {
23 if (err) {
24 console.error(err);
25 }
26 }
27 };
28 },
29 };
30 },
31}
Note that the
validationDidStart end hook receives an array of errors that contains every validation error that occurred (if any). The
willResolveField end hook receives the error thrown by the resolver as the first argument and the result of the resolver as the second argument. The arguments to each end hook are documented in the type definitions in Request lifecycle events .
Inspecting request and response details
As the example above shows,
requestDidStart and request lifecycle functions accept a
requestContext parameter. This parameter is of type
GraphQLRequestContext, which includes a
request (of type
GraphQLRequest), along with a
response field (of type
GraphQLResponse) if it's available.
These types and their related subtypes are all defined in
apollo-server-types/src/index.ts .
Installing custom plugins
Add your plugins to Apollo Server by providing a
plugins configuration option to the
ApolloServer constructor, like so:
1const { ApolloServer } = require('apollo-server');
2const ApolloServerOperationRegistry =
3 require('@apollo/server-plugin-operation-registry');
4
5/* This example doesn't provide `typeDefs` or `resolvers`,
6 both of which are required to start the server. */
7const { typeDefs, resolvers } = require('./separatelyDefined');
8
9const server = new ApolloServer({
10 typeDefs,
11 resolvers,
12 csrfPrevention: true,
13 cache: 'bounded',
14
15 // You can import plugins or define them in-line, as shown:
16 plugins: [
17
18 /* This plugin is from a package that's imported above. */
19 ApolloServerOperationRegistry({ /* options */ }),
20
21 /* This plugin is imported in-place. */
22 require('./localPluginModule'),
23
24 /* This plugin is defined in-line. */
25 {
26 async serverWillStart() {
27 console.log('Server starting up!');
28 },
29 },
30 ],
31})