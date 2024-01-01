API Reference: ApolloServer
This API reference documents the
ApolloServer class.
There are multiple implementations of
ApolloServer for different web frameworks with slightly different behavior.
constructor
Returns an initialized
ApolloServer instance.
Takes an
options object as a parameter. Supported fields of this object are described below.
Example
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 typeDefs,
3 resolvers,
4 csrfPrevention: true, // highly recommended
5 cache: 'bounded',
6 plugins: [
7 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
8 ],
9});
Options
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Schema options
|Document or documents that represent your server's GraphQL schema, generated by applying the
gql tag to valid Schema Definition Language (SDL) strings.Required unless you provide
schema .For an example, see Define your GraphQL schema .
|A map of functions that populate data for individual schema fields. Can also be an array of multiple maps that are merged.Required unless you provide
schema .For details, see Resolvers .
|An object (or a function that creates an object) that's passed to every resolver that executes for a particular operation. This enables resolvers to share helpful context, such as a database connection.Certain fields are added to this object automatically, depending on which Node.js middleware your server uses.For more details, see The
context argument .
|A function that returns an object containing
DataSource instances for use by your resolvers. The object is automatically added to each operation's
context .For more details, see Adding data sources to Apollo Server .
|If
true, enables schema introspection by clients. This is required to use tools that figure out your server's schema from talking to it directly, like Apollo Sandbox and GraphQL Playground. (It's not needed for the non-Sandbox version of Apollo Studio Explorer, which uses the schema published in the Studio schema registry instead.)The default value is
true, unless the
NODE_ENV environment variable is set to
production.
|An executable GraphQL schema. You usually don't need to provide this value, because Apollo Server generates it from
typeDefs and
resolvers .This field is helpful if:
|If you're using automated persisted queries (APQ) , you can provide an object with
cache and/or
ttl fields to customize how Apollo Server stores the mapping between operation hashes and query strings, or provide
false to disable APQ entirely.
|A value or function called with the parsed
Document, creating the root value passed to the GraphQL executor.Providing a function is useful if you want to use a different root value depending on the operation's details, such as whether it's a query or mutation.
|An array containing custom functions to use as additional validation rules when validating the schema.
|A key-value cache that Apollo Server uses to store previously encountered GraphQL operations (as
DocumentNodes). It does not store query results.Whenever Apollo Server receives an incoming operation, it checks whether that exact operation is present in its
documentStore. If it's present, Apollo Server can safely skip parsing and validating the operation, thereby improving performance.The default
documentStore is an
InMemoryLRUCache with an approximate size of 30MiB. This is usually sufficient unless the server processes a large number of unique operations. Provide this option if you want to change the cache size or store the cache information in an alternate location.To use
InMemoryLRUCache but change its size to an amount
approximateDocumentStoreMiB:
Pass
TypeScript
null to disable this cache entirely.Available in Apollo Server v3.4.0 and later.
|A
KeyValueCache which Apollo Server uses for several features, including APQs and full response caching. This cache is also available to Apollo Server's data sources and plugins.By default, the cache that Apollo Server 3 uses is unbounded. We strongly recommend that all users pass
cache: "bounded" or configure their cache in a manner that isn't unbounded. This protects your server from attacks that exhaust available memory, causing a DOS.The default bounded cache is an
InMemoryLRUCache with a default size of roughly 30MiB.To learn more about configuring Apollo Server's cache, see Configuring cache backends .
|Networking options
|Passing
true enables Apollo Server's CSRF and XS-Search prevention features. This flag is highly recommended for all users and will be enabled by default in Apollo Server 4. Enabling this feature prevents certain
GET requests from executing GraphQL operations. If your server has clients that send
GET requests and those clients are not one of Apollo Client Web, Apollo iOS, or Apollo Kotlin, you might need to modify the configuration of those clients before enabling this feature. For more details, see the full CSRF prevention documentation .
|Provide this function to transform the structure of error objects before they're sent to a client. The function takes a
GraphQLError object and should return a
GraphQLFormattedError object.
|Provide this function to transform the structure of GraphQL response objects before they're sent to a client. The function takes a
GraphQLResponse object and a
GraphQLRequestContext object, and it should return a
GraphQLResponse object, or null to preserve the existing structure.
|An object containing configuration options for connecting Apollo Server to Apollo Studio . Each field of this object can also be set with an environment variable, which is the recommended method of setting these parameters. All fields are optional. The fields are:
|Controls whether to allow Batching Queries in a single HTTP Request. Defaults to
true. If the GraphQL Server has this flag set to
false and a request comes in formatted as an array rather than as a single request object, an error will be thrown.
|Lifecycle options
|An array of plugins to install in your server instance. Each array element can be either a valid plugin object or a zero-argument function that returns a valid plugin object.In certain cases, Apollo Server installs some of its built-in plugins automatically (for example, when you provide an Apollo Studio API key with the
APOLLO_KEY environment variable). For details, see the API references for these plugins: usage reporting , schema reporting , and inline trace .
|By default (when running in Node when the
NODE_ENV environment variable does not equal
test and not using a serverless-specific package ), whenever Apollo Server receives a
SIGINT or
SIGTERM signal, it calls
await this.stop() on itself. (While this call to
this.stop() is running, it ignores all
SIGINT and
SIGTERM signals.) It then sends that same signal to itself to continue process shutdown.Set this option to
false to disable this default behavior, or to
true to enable the behavior even when
NODE_ENV does equal
test.The signal handler is installed after
start() returns successfully.You can also manually call
stop() in other contexts. Note that
stop() is asynchronous, so it isn't useful in a
process.on('exit') handler.
|Debugging options
|If
true, stack traces are included in GraphQL responses when errors occur, and some extra information is logged via the
logger at the
debug level.Defaults to
true unless the
NODE_ENV environment variable is
production or
test.
|An object to use for logging in place of
console. If provided, this object must implement all methods of the
Logger interface .If you provide this value, Apollo Server automatically logs all messages of all severity levels (
debug through
error), regardless of whether the
debug option is set to
true. It is the responsibility of the logger to determine how to handle logged messages of each level.This logger is automatically added to the
GraphQLRequestContext object that's passed to all Apollo Server plugin functions .
|If
true, enables default mock resolvers for schema fields. If an object, enables custom mock resolvers based on the object's fields.
|If
true and
mocks is also specified, mock resolvers are enabled even for fields that you've defined a resolver for.The default value is
true. Set this to
false to use mocked resolvers only for fields that you haven't defined a resolver for.
|If this is set to any string value, use that value instead of the environment variable
NODE_ENV for the features whose defaults depend on
NODE_ENV (like the
debug and
introspection options). Note that passing the empty string here is equivalent to running with the
NODE_ENV environment variable unset. This is primarily meant for testing the effects of the
NODE_ENV environment variable.
|⚠️ Caution: this option can lead to security vulnerabilities and unexpected behavior. Use of this option in production is not supported by Apollo.When set to
true, disable validation of graphql operations entirely.
apollo-server-specific options
These options are only part of the batteries-included
apollo-server package. They do not exist in framework integrations.
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Disable HTTP-level health checks by passing
null, or change the path on which it is served from the default of
/.well-known/apollo/server-health.
|A custom function to execute when Apollo Server receives a request at the HTTP-level health check endpoint.
|An
Object containing configuration options for the server's CORS behavior. Provide
false to remove CORS middleware entirely.
|The amount of time to wait after
ApolloServer.stop() is called (including via a termination signal ) before forcefully closing all active connections. If you pass
Infinity, Apollo Server waits indefinitely for all active connections to go idle.The default value is
10_000 (10 seconds).
Middleware-specific
context fields
The
context object passed between Apollo Server resolvers automatically includes certain fields, depending on which Node.js middleware you're using:
|Middleware
|Context Fields
|Reference Links
|AWS Lambda
js { event: APIGatewayProxyEvent, context: LambdaContext, express: { req: express.Request, res: express.Response } }
|-
APIGatewayProxyEvent
-
LambdaContext
-
express.Request
-
express.Response
|Azure Functions
js { request: HttpRequest, context: Context }
|-
HttpRequest
-
Context
|Cloudflare
js { req: Request }
|-
Request
|Express (including
apollo-server)
js { req: express.Request, res: express.Response }
|-
express.Request
-
express.Response
|Fastify
js { request: FastifyRequest, reply: FastifyReply }
|-
FastifyRequest
-
FastifyReply
|Google Cloud Functions
js { req: Request, res: Response }
|-
Request
-
Response
|hapi
js { request: hapi.Request, h: hapi.ResponseToolkit }
|-
hapi.Request
-
hapi.ResponseToolkit
|Koa
js { ctx: Koa.Context }
|-
Koa.Context
|Micro
js { req: MicroRequest, res: ServerResponse }
|-
MicroRequest
-
ServerResponse
listen
This method is provided only by the
apollo-serverpackage. If you're integrating with Node.js middleware via a different package (such as
apollo-server-express), instead see both
startand the framework-specific middleware function .
Instructs Apollo Server to begin listening for incoming requests:
1await server.listen({
2 port: 4001,
3});
Takes an
options object as a parameter, which is passed to the
listen method of
http.Server. Supported options are listed in the documentation for
net.Server.listen .
Returns a
Promise that resolves to an object containing the following properties:
|Name /
Type
|Description
|The URL that the server is listening on.
|The server instance that's listening at
url.
start
The async
start method instructs Apollo Server to prepare to handle incoming operations.
Call
startonly if you are using a middleware integration for a non-"serverless" environment (e.g.,
apollo-server-express).
If you're using the core
apollo-serverlibrary, call
listeninstead.
If you're using a "serverless" middleware integration (such as
apollo-server-lambda), this method isn't necessary because the integration doesn't distinguish between starting the server and serving a request.
Always call
await server.start() before calling
server.applyMiddleware and starting your HTTP server. This allows you to react to Apollo Server startup failures by crashing your process instead of starting to serve traffic.
If the only thing you are doing with your server is calling
executeOperation on it (ie, you're not actually starting an HTTP server), you don't have to call
start();
executeOperation will do that for you.
This method was optional in Apollo Server 2 but is required in Apollo Server 3.
Triggered actions
The
start method triggers the following actions:
If your server is a federated gateway , it attempts to fetch its schema. If the fetch fails,
startthrows an error.
Your server calls all of the
serverWillStarthandlers of your installed plugins. If any of these handlers throw an error,
startthrows an error.
stop
ApolloServer.stop() is an async method that tells all of Apollo Server's background tasks to complete. Specifically, it:
Calls and awaits all
drainServerplugin handlers . These should generally:
Stop listening for new connections
Closes idle connections (i.e., connections with no current HTTP request)
Closes active connections whenever they become idle
Waits for all connections to be closed
After a grace period, if any connections remain active, forcefully close them. If you're using the batteries-included
apollo-serverpackage, it does this by default. (You can configure the grace period with the
stopGracePeriodMillisconstructor option .) Otherwise, you can use the drain HTTP server plugin to drain your HTTP server.
Transitions the server to a state where it will not start executing more GraphQL operations.
Calls and awaits all
serverWillStopplugin handlers (including the usage reporting plugin 's handler, which sends a final usage report to Apollo Studio).
If your server is a federated gateway ,
stopalso stops gateway-specific background activities, such as polling for updated service configuration.
This method takes no arguments. You should only call it after
start() returns successfully (or
listen() if you're using the batteries-included
apollo-server package).
In some circumstances, Apollo Server calls
stop automatically when the process receives a
SIGINT or
SIGTERM signal. See the
stopOnTerminationSignals constructor option for details.
executeOperation
The async
executeOperation method is used primarily for testing GraphQL operations through Apollo Server's request pipeline without sending an HTTP request.
1const result = await server.executeOperation({
2 query: 'query SayHelloWorld($name: String) { hello(name: $name) }',
3 variables: { name: 'world' },
4});
The
executeOperation method takes two arguments:
The first argument is an object describing the GraphQL operation to be executed.
Supported fields are listed in the table below.
The second optional argument is passed to
ApolloServer's
contextfunction.
This is helpful when testing that your server's
contextis correctly gathering the values needed from a request.
Below are the available fields for the first argument of
executeOperation:
Fields
|Name
|Description
|Required. The GraphQL operation to run. Note that you must use the
query field even if the operation is a mutation.
|An object containing any GraphQL variables to use as argument values for the executed operation.
|If
query contains more than one operation definition, you must provide this option to indicate which operation to execute.
Framework-specific middleware function
Framework-specific Apollo Server packages (such as
apollo-server-express) each define a method that you use to connect Apollo Server to your web framework. Depending on the package, this function is
applyMiddleware,
getMiddleware, or
createHandler.
You call this method instead of
listen if you're using a framework-specific package. For non-serverless frameworks (Express, Fastify, Hapi, Koa, and Micro), you must call
await server.start() before calling this method.
These functions take an
options object as a parameter. Some supported fields of this object are described below. Not all packages support all options. See your package's description to see what the name of the function is and which options are supported.
Here's an example of using
applyMiddleware with
apollo-server-express.
1const express = require('express');
2const { ApolloServer } = require('apollo-server-express');
3const {
4 ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer,
5 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault
6} = require('apollo-server-core');
7const { typeDefs, resolvers } = require('./schema');
8
9async function startApolloServer() {
10 const app = express();
11 const httpServer = http.createServer(app);
12 const server = new ApolloServer({
13 typeDefs,
14 resolvers,
15 csrfPrevention: true,
16 cache: 'bounded',
17 plugins: [
18 ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer({ httpServer }),
19 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
20 ],
21 });
22
23 await server.start();
24
25 // Additional middleware can be mounted at this point to run before Apollo.
26 app.use('*', jwtCheck, requireAuth, checkScope);
27
28 // Mount Apollo middleware here.
29 server.applyMiddleware({ app, path: '/specialUrl' });
30 await new Promise<void>(resolve => httpServer.listen({ port: 4000 }, resolve));
31 console.log(`🚀 Server ready at http://localhost:4000${server.graphqlPath}`);
32 return { server, app };
33}
Options
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Required for
applyMiddleware (not supported for
getMiddleware/
getHandler). The server middleware instance to integrate with Apollo Server.
|The path for Apollo Server to listen on.The default value for framework-specific packages (
apollo-server-express,
apollo-server-fastify, etc) is
/graphql.The default value for
apollo-server and serverless-specific packages (
apollo-server-lambda, etc) is
/.
|Middleware-specific configuration options for CORS. See available options for your middleware: express | hapi | koa Provide
false to remove CORS middleware entirely, or
true to use your middleware's default configuration.The default value is
true.
|Middleware-specific configuration options for body parsing. See available options for your middleware: express | koa Provide
false to remove body parsing middleware entirely, or
true to use your middleware's default configuration.The default value is
true.
|A custom function to execute when Apollo Server receives a request at its health checks endpoint.For details, see Health checks .
|If
true, Apollo Server disables its health checks endpoint .The default value is
false.