API Reference: ApolloServer

This API reference documents the ApolloServer class.

There are multiple implementations of ApolloServer for different web frameworks with slightly different behavior.

constructor

Returns an initialized ApolloServer instance.

Takes an options object as a parameter. Supported fields of this object are described below.

Example

JavaScript copy 1 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 2 typeDefs , 3 resolvers , 4 csrfPrevention : true , // highly recommended 5 cache : 'bounded' , 6 plugins : [ 7 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault ({ embed : true }), 8 ], 9 });

Options

apollo-server -specific options

These options are only part of the batteries-included apollo-server package. They do not exist in framework integrations.

Type Description healthCheckPath string or null Disable HTTP-level health checks by passing null , or change the path on which it is served from the default of /.well-known/apollo/server-health . onHealthCheck Function A custom function to execute when Apollo Server receives a request at the HTTP-level health check endpoint. cors Object or Boolean An Object containing configuration options for the server's CORS behavior. Provide false to remove CORS middleware entirely. stopGracePeriodMillis number The amount of time to wait after ApolloServer.stop() is called (including via a termination signal ) before forcefully closing all active connections. If you pass Infinity , Apollo Server waits indefinitely for all active connections to go idle. The default value is 10_000 (10 seconds).

Middleware-specific context fields

The context object passed between Apollo Server resolvers automatically includes certain fields, depending on which Node.js middleware you're using:

Middleware Context Fields Reference Links AWS Lambda js { event: APIGatewayProxyEvent, context: LambdaContext, express: { req: express.Request, res: express.Response } } - APIGatewayProxyEvent

- LambdaContext

- express.Request

- express.Response Azure Functions js { request: HttpRequest, context: Context } - HttpRequest

- Context Cloudflare js { req: Request } - Request Express (including apollo-server ) js { req: express.Request, res: express.Response } - express.Request

- express.Response Fastify js { request: FastifyRequest, reply: FastifyReply } - FastifyRequest

- FastifyReply Google Cloud Functions js { req: Request, res: Response } - Request

- Response hapi js { request: hapi.Request, h: hapi.ResponseToolkit } - hapi.Request

- hapi.ResponseToolkit Koa js { ctx: Koa.Context } - Koa.Context Micro js { req: MicroRequest, res: ServerResponse } - MicroRequest

- ServerResponse

listen

This method is provided only by the apollo-server package. If you're integrating with Node.js middleware via a different package (such as apollo-server-express ), instead see both start and the framework-specific middleware function .

Instructs Apollo Server to begin listening for incoming requests:

JavaScript copy 1 await server . listen ({ 2 port : 4001 , 3 });

Takes an options object as a parameter, which is passed to the listen method of http.Server . Supported options are listed in the documentation for net.Server.listen .

Returns a Promise that resolves to an object containing the following properties:

Type Description url string The URL that the server is listening on. server http.Server The server instance that's listening at url .

start

The async start method instructs Apollo Server to prepare to handle incoming operations.

Call start only if you are using a middleware integration for a non-"serverless" environment (e.g., apollo-server-express ). If you're using the core apollo-server library, call listen instead.

If you're using a " serverless" middleware integration (such as apollo-server-lambda ), this method isn't necessary because the integration doesn't distinguish between starting the server and serving a request.

Always call await server.start() before calling server.applyMiddleware and starting your HTTP server. This allows you to react to Apollo Server startup failures by crashing your process instead of starting to serve traffic.

If the only thing you are doing with your server is calling executeOperation on it (ie, you're not actually starting an HTTP server), you don't have to call start() ; executeOperation will do that for you.

This method was optional in Apollo Server 2 but is required in Apollo Server 3.

Triggered actions

The start method triggers the following actions:

If your server is a federated gateway , it attempts to fetch its schema. If the fetch fails, start throws an error. Your server calls all of the serverWillStart handlers of your installed plugins. If any of these handlers throw an error, start throws an error.

stop

ApolloServer.stop() is an async method that tells all of Apollo Server's background tasks to complete. Specifically, it:

Calls and awaits all drainServer plugin handlers . These should generally: Stop listening for new connections Closes idle connections (i.e., connections with no current HTTP request) Closes active connections whenever they become idle Waits for all connections to be closed After a grace period, if any connections remain active, forcefully close them. If you're using the batteries-included apollo-server package, it does this by default. (You can configure the grace period with the stopGracePeriodMillis constructor option .) Otherwise, you can use the drain HTTP server plugin to drain your HTTP server.

Transitions the server to a state where it will not start executing more GraphQL operations.

Calls and awaits all serverWillStop plugin handlers (including the usage reporting plugin 's handler, which sends a final usage report to Apollo Studio).

If your server is a federated gateway , stop also stops gateway-specific background activities, such as polling for updated service configuration.

This method takes no arguments. You should only call it after start() returns successfully (or listen() if you're using the batteries-included apollo-server package).

In some circumstances, Apollo Server calls stop automatically when the process receives a SIGINT or SIGTERM signal. See the stopOnTerminationSignals constructor option for details.

executeOperation

The async executeOperation method is used primarily for testing GraphQL operations through Apollo Server's request pipeline without sending an HTTP request.

JavaScript copy 1 const result = await server . executeOperation ({ 2 query : 'query SayHelloWorld($name: String) { hello(name: $name) }' , 3 variables : { name : 'world' }, 4 });

The executeOperation method takes two arguments:

The first argument is an object describing the GraphQL operation to be executed. Supported fields are listed in the table below.

The second optional argument is passed to ApolloServer 's context function. This is helpful when testing that your server's context is correctly gathering the values needed from a request.



Below are the available fields for the first argument of executeOperation :

Fields

Name Description query string or DocumentNode Required. The GraphQL operation to run. Note that you must use the query field even if the operation is a mutation. variables object An object containing any GraphQL variables to use as argument values for the executed operation. operationName string If query contains more than one operation definition, you must provide this option to indicate which operation to execute.

Framework-specific middleware function

Framework-specific Apollo Server packages (such as apollo-server-express ) each define a method that you use to connect Apollo Server to your web framework. Depending on the package, this function is applyMiddleware , getMiddleware , or createHandler .

You call this method instead of listen if you're using a framework-specific package. For non- serverless frameworks (Express, Fastify, Hapi, Koa, and Micro), you must call await server.start() before calling this method.

These functions take an options object as a parameter. Some supported fields of this object are described below. Not all packages support all options. See your package's description to see what the name of the function is and which options are supported.

Here's an example of using applyMiddleware with apollo-server-express .

TypeScript index.ts copy 1 const express = require ( 'express' ); 2 const { ApolloServer } = require ( 'apollo-server-express' ); 3 const { 4 ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer , 5 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault 6 } = require ( 'apollo-server-core' ); 7 const { typeDefs , resolvers } = require ( './schema' ); 8 9 async function startApolloServer () { 10 const app = express (); 11 const httpServer = http . createServer ( app ); 12 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 13 typeDefs , 14 resolvers , 15 csrfPrevention : true , 16 cache : 'bounded' , 17 plugins : [ 18 ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer ({ httpServer }), 19 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault ({ embed : true }), 20 ], 21 }); 22 23 await server . start (); 24 25 // Additional middleware can be mounted at this point to run before Apollo. 26 app . use ( '*' , jwtCheck , requireAuth , checkScope ); 27 28 // Mount Apollo middleware here. 29 server . applyMiddleware ({ app , path : '/specialUrl' }); 30 await new Promise < void >( resolve => httpServer . listen ({ port : 4000 }, resolve )); 31 console . log ( `🚀 Server ready at http://localhost:4000 ${ server . graphqlPath } ` ); 32 return { server , app }; 33 }

Options