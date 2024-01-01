API Reference: Schema reporting plugin

Using the plugin

This API reference documents the ApolloServerPluginSchemaReporting plugin.

This plugin enables your GraphQL server to register its latest schema with the Apollo schema registry every time it starts up. Full details on schema reporting can be found in the Apollo Studio docs .

Schema reporting does not currently support graphs that use Apollo Federation. This plugin will not work if your graph is a federated subgraph or a composed federated graph running in a gateway. If you have a federated graph, you will need to register schema via the CLI; see Setting up managed federation .

In order to use this plugin, you must configure your server with a graph API key, either with the APOLLO_KEY environment variable or by passing it directly to your ApolloServer with new ApolloServer({apollo: {key: KEY}}) . (This is the same way you configure your ApolloServer to enable usage reporting.)

Additionally, you must explicitly enable schema reporting. If you just want to turn on schema reporting with its default configuration, you can set the APOLLO_SCHEMA_REPORTING environment variable to true . If you want to configure schema reporting (or prefer your setup to be via code rather than environment variables), import ApolloServerPluginSchemaReporting from the apollo-server-core package and pass it to your ApolloServer in the plugins array:

JavaScript copy 1 import { ApolloServer } from "apollo-server" ; 2 import { 3 ApolloServerPluginSchemaReporting , 4 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault , 5 } from "apollo-server-core" ; 6 7 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 8 typeDefs , 9 resolvers , 10 csrfPrevention : true , 11 cache : "bounded" , 12 plugins : [ 13 ApolloServerPluginSchemaReporting (), 14 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault ({ embed : true }), 15 ], 16 });

Options