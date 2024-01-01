Configuring cache backends
How to configure Apollo Server's cache
⚠️ New in Apollo Server 3.9: We strongly recommend that all users pass
cache: "bounded"or configure their cache in a manner that isn't unbounded (which is current default behavior). This protects your server from attacks that exhaust available memory, causing a DOS. See Ensuring a bounded cache immediately below for more details.
Many Apollo Server features take advantage of a cache backend (these features include automatic persisted queries , the response cache plugin , and
RESTDataSource ). Apollo Server uses an in-memory cache by default, but you can configure it to use a different backend, such as Redis or Memcached.
You can specify a cache backend by passing a
cache option to the
ApolloServer constructor. Your specified cache backend must implement the
KeyValueCache interface from the
@apollo/utils.keyvaluecache package.
There are many cache backend implementations to choose from, including several implementations provided by Apollo. For example, Apollo maintains an implementation of
InMemoryLRUCache in the
@apollo/utils.keyvaluecache package. Apollo also provides a wrapper class for the
keyv package (which implements several cache backends) named
KeyvAdapter in the
@apollo/utils.keyvadapter package.
Ensuring a bounded cache
Unfortunately, the default configuration of Apollo Server exposes you to denial of service attacks.
This is because APQs are enabled by default and the default cache in Apollo Server 3 is unbounded, meaning an attacker can exhaust your memory and crash your server. The default cache in Apollo Server 4 will be bounded; we recommend opting in to that behavior by providing the
cache: "bounded" option to your Apollo Server constructor or configuring the
cache yourself. Alternatively, you can disable APQs by passing
persistedQueries: false or configure the APQ cache separately by passing a
KeyValueCache to
persistedQueries: { cache }.
Configuring in-memory caching
Apollo Server's default caching features use an unbounded cache, which is not safe for production use. If you want to configure the in-memory cache, Apollo provides the
InMemoryLRUCache class from the
@apollo/utils.keyvaluecache package.
The
InMemoryLRUCache class is a wrapper around the
lru-cache package and has a default maximum of approximately 30MiB of memory. You can configure an instance of
InMemoryLRUCache with the same options as found in the
lru-cache package, see the
lru-cache documentation for more details. You can use Apollo's
InMemoryLRUCache by passing it to the
cache option of the
ApolloServer constructor like so:
1import { InMemoryLRUCache } from '@apollo/utils.keyvaluecache';
2
3const server = new ApolloServer({
4 cache: new InMemoryLRUCache(),
5});
The equivalent of this is provided out-of-the-box by Apollo Server 3.9+ by passing
cache: "bounded"and doesn't require you to install the
@apollo/utils.keyvaluecachepackage.
In this example, we've increased the default size and provided a default TTL. For more information on these configuration options, see the
lru-cache documentation .
1import { InMemoryLRUCache } from '@apollo/utils.keyvaluecache';
2
3const server = new ApolloServer({
4 // ...
5 cache: new InMemoryLRUCache({
6 // ~100MiB
7 maxSize: Math.pow(2, 20) * 100,
8 // 5 minutes (in milliseconds)
9 ttl: 300_000,
10 }),
11});
Configuring external caching
Apollo no longer maintains any caching backends directly. Instead, we recommend using the
keyv package along with the
KeyvAdapter class provided by the
@apollo/utils.keyvadapter package.
KeyvAdapter simply wraps a
Keyv instance and implements the
KeyValueCache interface which is required by Apollo Server. You can use the
KeyvAdapter class to wrap a
Keyv instance and provide it to the
cache option of the
ApolloServer constructor like so:
Install the required packages
1npm install keyv @apollo/utils.keyvadapter
Configure the Apollo Server
cache
1import Keyv from 'keyv';
2import { KeyvAdapter } from '@apollo/utils.keyvadapter';
3
4const server = new ApolloServer({
5 // ...,
6 cache: new KeyvAdapter(new Keyv()), // highlight-line
7});
Implementing your own cache backend
If your requirements are specialized or you'd prefer to implement your own cache backend, you can implement the
KeyValueCache interface and pass it to the
ApolloServer constructor directly.
The
KeyValueCache interface is shown below:
1interface KeyValueCache<V> {
2 get(key: string): Promise<V | undefined>;
3 // ttl is specified in seconds
4 set(key: string, value: V, options?: { ttl?: number | null }): Promise<void>;
5 delete(key: string): Promise<boolean | void>;
6}
Configuring Redis
The
@keyv/redis package uses the
ioredis package under the hood. The second
options argument is passed through to the
ioredis.Redis constructor. See the
ioredis docs for a list of
available options.
Start by installing the required packages:
1npm install keyv @keyv/redis @apollo/utils.keyvadapter
Single instance
1import Keyv from "keyv";
2import { KeyvAdapter } from "@apollo/utils.keyvadapter";
3
4const server = new ApolloServer({
5 typeDefs,
6 resolvers,
7 csrfPrevention: true,
8 cache: new KeyvAdapter(new Keyv("redis://user:pass@localhost:6379")), // highlight-line
9 plugins: [
10 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
11 ],
12});
Redis Sentinel
1import Keyv from "keyv";
2import { KeyvAdapter } from "@apollo/utils.keyvadapter";
3
4const server = new ApolloServer({
5 typeDefs,
6 resolvers,
7 csrfPrevention: true,
8 // highlight-start
9 cache: new KeyvAdapter(
10 new Keyv("redis://user:pass@localhost:6379", {
11 sentinels: [
12 { host: "localhost", port: 26379 },
13 { host: "localhost", port: 26380 },
14 ],
15 })
16 ),
17 // highlight-end
18 plugins: [
19 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
20 ],
21});
Redis Cluster
The
@keyv/redis package doesn't support
ioredis.Cluster out of the box.
Instead, we can create our own
ioredis.Cluster instance and pass that to
keyv as the
store object. See the
ioredis.Cluster
docs for a list of available options.
Start by installing the packages we'll need:
1npm install keyv @keyv/redis ioredis @apollo/utils.keyvadapter
1import Keyv from "keyv";
2import KeyvRedis from "@keyv/redis";
3import Redis from "ioredis";
4import { KeyvAdapter } from "@apollo/utils.keyvadapter";
5
6// highlight-start
7const cluster = new Redis.Cluster([
8 { host: "localhost", port: 26379 },
9 { host: "localhost", port: 26380 },
10]);
11// highlight-end
12
13const server = new ApolloServer({
14 typeDefs,
15 resolvers,
16 csrfPrevention: true,
17 // highlight-start
18 cache: new KeyvAdapter(new Keyv({ store: new KeyvRedis(cluster) }), {
19 disableBatchReads: true,
20 }),
21 // highlight-end
22 plugins: [
23 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
24 ],
25});
Note the
disableBatchReadsoption. This disables batching which isn't supported by
ioredis.Cluster.
Configuring Memcache
The
@keyv/memcache package uses the
memjs package under the hood. Its second
options argument is passed to
memjs.Client.create(). See the
memjs
docs for a list of available options.
Start by installing the required packages:
1npm install keyv @keyv/memcache @apollo/utils.keyvadapter
1import Keyv from "keyv";
2import KeyvMemcache from "@keyv/memcache";
3import { KeyvAdapter } from "@apollo/utils.keyvadapter";
4
5// servers is a comma-separated list of strings
6// highlight-start
7const servers = [
8 "user:pass@localhost:11211",
9 "user:pass@localhost:11222"
10].join(",");
11
12const memcache = new KeyvMemcache(servers, {
13 retries: 10,
14 expires: 60,
15});
16// highlight-end
17
18const server = new ApolloServer({
19 typeDefs,
20 resolvers,
21 csrfPrevention: true,
22 cache: new KeyvAdapter(new Keyv({ store: memcache })), // highlight-line
23 plugins: [
24 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
25 ],
26});
Legacy caching implementation
Versions of Apollo Server prior to 3.9 use the
apollo-server-caching package to implement caching. The
apollo-server-caching package is no longer maintained, and we do not recommend using it. The
KeyValueCache interface has been moved and is now in the
@apollo/utils.keyvaluecache package.
The
InMemoryLRUCache class has also moved to the
@apollo/utils.keyvaluecache package. The
InMemoryLRUCache class now uses version 7 of
lru-cache, accepting different configuration options and no longer allowing a cache to be unbounded.
The
apollo-server-cache-redis and
apollo-server-cache-memcached packages are no longer receiving updates; we recommend using
keyv instead, as shown above.