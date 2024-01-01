API Reference: Drain HTTP server plugin
Using the plugin
This API reference documents the
ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer plugin.
This plugin is designed for use with
apollo-server-express and other framework-specific packages which are built on top of Node
http.Servers . It is highly recommended that you use this plugin with packages like
apollo-server-express if you want your server to shut down gracefully.
You do not need to explicitly use this plugin with the batteries-included
apollo-server package: that package automatically uses this plugin internally.
When you use this plugin, Apollo Server will drain your HTTP server when you call the
stop() method (which is also called for you when the
SIGTERM and
SIGINT signals are received, unless disabled with the
stopOnTerminationSignals constructor option ). Specifically, it will:
Stop listening for new connections
Close idle connections (i.e., connections with no current HTTP request)
Close active connections whenever they become idle
Wait for all connections to be closed
After a grace period, if any connections remain active, forcefully close them.
This plugin is exported from the
apollo-server-core package. It is tested with
apollo-server-express,
apollo-server-koa, and
apollo-server-fastify. (If you're using Hapi, you should instead use the
ApolloServerPluginStopHapiServer plugin exported from the
apollo-server-hapi package.)
Here's a basic example of how to use it with Express. See the framework integrations docs for examples of how to use it with other frameworks.
1const express = require('express');
2const { ApolloServer } = require('apollo-server-express');
3const {
4 ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer,
5 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault,
6} = require('apollo-server-core');
7const { typeDefs, resolvers } = require('./schema');
8const http = require('http');
9
10async function startApolloServer() {
11 const app = express();
12 // Our httpServer handles incoming requests to our Express app.
13 // Below, we tell Apollo Server to "drain" this httpServer,
14 // enabling our servers to shut down gracefully.
15 const httpServer = http.createServer(app);
16 const server = new ApolloServer({
17 typeDefs,
18 resolvers,
19 csrfPrevention: true,
20 cache: 'bounded',
21 plugins: [
22 ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer({ httpServer }),
23 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: true }),
24 ],
25 });
26
27 await server.start();
28
29 // Mount Apollo middleware here.
30 server.applyMiddleware({ app });
31 await new Promise<void>(resolve => httpServer.listen({ port: 4000 }, resolve));
32 console.log(`🚀 Server ready at http://localhost:4000${server.graphqlPath}`);
33 return { server, app };
34}
Options
|Name /
Type
|Description
|The server to drain; required.
|How long to wait before forcefully closing non-idle connections. Defaults to
10_000 (ten seconds).