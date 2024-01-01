Looking for Apollo Federation directives? See Federation-specific GraphQL directives .

A directive decorates part of a GraphQL schema or operation with additional configuration. Tools like Apollo Server (and Apollo Client ) can read a GraphQL document's directives and perform custom logic as appropriate.

Directives are preceded by the @ character, like so:

GraphQL schema.graphql copy 1 type ExampleType { 2 oldField : String @deprecated ( reason : "Use `newField`." ) 3 newField : String 4 }

This example shows the @deprecated directive, which is a default directive (i.e., it's part of the GraphQL specification ). It demonstrates the following about directives:

Directives can take arguments of their own ( reason in this case).

Directives appear after the declaration of what they decorate (the oldField field in this case)

Valid locations

Each directive can only appear in certain locations within a GraphQL schema or operation. These locations are listed in the directive's definition.

For example, here's the GraphQL spec's definition of the @deprecated directive:

GraphQL copy 1 directive @deprecated ( 2 reason : String = "No longer supported" 3 ) on FIELD_DEFINITION | ARGUMENT_DEFINITION | INPUT_FIELD_DEFINITION | ENUM_VALUE

This indicates that @deprecated can decorate any of the four listed locations. Also note that its reason argument is optional and provides a default value. Usage examples of each location are provided below:

GraphQL schema.graphql copy 1 # ARGUMENT_DEFINITION 2 # Note: @deprecated arguments _must_ be optional. 3 directive @withDeprecatedArgs ( 4 deprecatedArg : String @deprecated ( reason : "Use `newArg`" ), 5 newArg : String 6 ) on FIELD 7 8 type MyType { 9 # ARGUMENT_DEFINITION (alternate example on a field's args) 10 fieldWithDeprecatedArgs ( name : String ! @deprecated ): String 11 # FIELD_DEFINITION 12 deprecatedField : String @deprecated 13 } 14 15 enum MyEnum { 16 # ENUM_VALUE 17 OLD_VALUE @deprecated ( reason : "Use `NEW_VALUE`." ) 18 NEW_VALUE 19 } 20 21 input SomeInputType { 22 nonDeprecated : String 23 # INPUT_FIELD_DEFINITION 24 deprecated : String @deprecated 25 }

If @deprecated appears elsewhere in a GraphQL document, it produces an error.

If you create a custom directive, you need to define it (and its valid locations) in your schema. You don't need to define default directives like @deprecated .

Schema directives vs. operation directives

Usually, a given directive appears exclusively in GraphQL schemas or exclusively in GraphQL operations (rarely both, although the spec allows this).

For example, among the default directives , @deprecated is a schema-exclusive directive and @skip and @include are operation -exclusive directives.

The GraphQL spec lists all possible directive locations. Schema locations are listed under TypeSystemDirectiveLocation , and operation locations are listed under ExecutableDirectiveLocation .

Default directives

The GraphQL specification defines the following default directives: