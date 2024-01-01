Plugins extend Apollo Server's functionality by performing custom operations in response to certain events. These events correspond to individual phases of the GraphQL request lifecycle, and to the lifecycle of Apollo Server itself.

Certain Apollo Server features are provided as built-in plugins that are exported from apollo-server-core (or another library that's distributed with apollo-server ). Apollo Server installs certain plugins automatically, but you can also install them manually to override their default settings. See each plugin's documentation for details.

You can also create custom plugins .

List of built-in plugins

Installing plugins

You can install a plugin that isn't installed by default (or customize a default plugin) by providing a plugins configuration option to the ApolloServer constructor, like so: