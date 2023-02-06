Product
Ebook

Enterprise Application Integration

DZone Trend Report


As with most 2022 trends in the development world, discussions around integration focus on speed.

What are the common integration patterns and anti-patterns, and how do they help or hurt overall operational efficiency?  

The theme of speed is what’s covered in DZone’s 2022 “Enterprise Application Integration” Trend Report. Articles from industry experts offer varying perspectives on cloud-based integrations vs. on-premise models, how organizational culture impacts successful API adoption, the different use cases for GraphQL vs. REST, and why the 2020s should now be considered the “Events decade.” 

This report will provide you with diverse perspectives on integration and allow you to decide which practices are best for your organization.

