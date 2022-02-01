How Hy-Vee delights grocery shoppers with the graph
Hy-Vee is an employee-owned grocery chain with more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. In the past two years, they dramatically accelerated their software delivery by migrating to the graph and were able to deliver new solutions that would have been extremely difficult to deliver in a traditional API world.
Nelson Middendorff, Software Engineering Manager at Hy-Vee shares how the graph has transformed the way Hy-Vee ships software and allows them to respond quickly when the pandemic drastically impacted their business.
Meet the Speakers
Nelson Middendorff
Software Engineering Manager, Hy-Vee
What you'll learn
How Hy-Vee created a graph that spans the in-store and digital divide and allows them to adapt quickly
How Hy-Vee quickly built a vaccine appointment finder in less than a month with the graph
Best practices for shipping changes to the graph with more confidence