Netflix’s Unexpected Journey to the Supergraph

September 27| 11:00-11:45 am PT
How did Netflix build an API architecture that scales to over 200M subscribers in 190 countries? Bruce Wang, Director of Engineering at Netflix, will walk you through how Netflix’s API Systems have continuously evolved to respond to new technology and product challenges.
Meet the Speakers
Bruce Wang
Director of Engineering - API Systems, Netflix
What you'll learn
How Netflix designs an API system and supergraph that can meet the needs of thousands of device types, form factors, and hardware constraints
How Netflix migrated from their monolith to the supergraph and adopted a shared chassis for development, so they didn’t have to reinvent the wheel every time they had a new product innovation
How Netflix overcame organizational and technical challenges to build consistent and resilient API systems to empower their teams to get maximum value from their supergraph