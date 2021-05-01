EVENTS

Graph at Work Series

Building a Distributed Data Graph with Apollo Federation

RS Components, the world’s largest distributor of electronic products, is in the middle of a large digital transformation to modernize their online presence. Their new federated data graph is at the center of this transformation, powering improved customer experiences and faster innovation.

Meet the Speakers

Daljit Summan

Principal Engineer, RS Components

Matt DeBergalis

Co-Founder and CTO, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

How GraphQL helps RS ship great customer experiences

How Apollo Federation helped RS safely and incrementally transition to a distributed federation graph

The approach RS took to scale their graph



© 2022 Apollo Graph Inc.
Privacy PolicyWebsite Terms of ServiceProduct Terms of Service