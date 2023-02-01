Graph & Brew SF

March 16| 3:00pm - 6:00pm PT
Join fellow Bay Area Graph Champions in San Francisco to sip brews and talk about the graph! Dan Boerner, Graph Champion at Apollo will lead an open mic night where Apollo’s community of strategic GraphQL thought-leaders and practitioners will share their experiences, best practices and guidance on graph adoption.
This edition of Graph & Brew will take place in the heart of the SoMa neighborhood – walking distance to the BART, Caltrain, and the 45 Muni line. We’ll share the exact location details with registrants closer to the event. We’ll have brews, lite bites, and games, so reserve your spot today – this is a free event and space is limited!
Attendees will:
Agenda
Check-in & Chats | 3:00-4:00pm
Welcoming Remarks with Dan Boerner, Graph Champion | 4:00-4:15pm
Round the Room & Happy Hour | 4:15-6:00pm
Meet the Speakers
Dan Boerner
Apollo Graph Champion, Apollo GraphQL