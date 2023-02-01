Graph & Brew SF

March 16| 3:00pm - 6:00pm PT

Join fellow Bay Area Graph Champions in San Francisco to sip brews and talk about the graph! Dan Boerner, Graph Champion at Apollo will lead an open mic night where Apollo’s community of strategic GraphQL thought-leaders and practitioners will share their experiences, best practices and guidance on graph adoption.

This edition of Graph & Brew will take place in the heart of the SoMa neighborhood – walking distance to the BART, Caltrain, and the 45 Muni line. We’ll share the exact location details with registrants closer to the event. We’ll have brews, lite bites, and games, so reserve your spot today – this is a free event and space is limited!

Attendees will:

Hear architectural and social proof points necessary to help champions become more confident and more effective in their efforts to advance the supergraph

Meet Apollo co-founders Geoff Schmidt and Matt Debergalis

Connect with fellow architects who have implemented a supergraph within their organization

Get pressing GraphQL questions answered from the Apollo team

Play games, enjoy brews and lite bites

Agenda

Check-in & Chats | 3:00-4:00pm

Welcoming Remarks with Dan Boerner, Graph Champion | 4:00-4:15pm

Round the Room & Happy Hour | 4:15-6:00pm