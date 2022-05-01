Dear Irving Hudson | 41st Floor

June 8| 5:30-8:30pm ET

Join Apollo for our New York City Graph & Brew Happy Hour to wind down with your team and meet other developers, Supergraph Champions, and leaders in the GraphQL space. Stop by for complimentary refreshments, light bites, and views of downtown Manhattan.

The event will take place at Dear Irving Hudson at the Aliz Hotel Time Square located at 310 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018. After going fully virtual the past two years, we’re so excited to host you in person!