A Champion’s Guide to Building Your Unified Graph

What’s the best way to get to a unified graph from your existing architecture? Most companies don’t have the luxury of starting GraphQL as a pure greenfield project. Watch this roundtable on-demand to hear strategies from companies that had to migrate to a unified graph from REST, monolithic GraphQL APIs, or multiple GraphQL APIs.

Meet the Speakers

Andy Roberts

Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL

Tejas Shikhare

Senior Software Engineer, Netflix

Tyler Siron

Principal Engineer, Mastery Logistics Systems

Francis Lao

Senior Engineering Manager, Core Platform, Glassdoor

Adam Setch

Domain Architect, World Fuel Service

