Humans in the Graph

The Culture of GraphQL Adoption

Adopting a unified graph that delivers transformational value is more than just a technology initiative, it requires a change in mindset and how teams collaborate to build their products. In this roundtable, we discussed the human factors of graph adoption. Watch on-demand to learn from a panel of graph champions and leaders how to navigate your way through political and mindset barriers, and use empathy, inspiration, and results to deliver on the promise of GraphQL.

Meet the Speakers

Dan Boerner

Enterprise Graph Champion, Apollo GraphQL

Jim Gust

Program Developer, Expedia Group

Javier Valderrama

Senior Consultant, Endava

Stephen Spalding

API Engineer, Netflix

