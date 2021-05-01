Humans in the Graph

The Culture of GraphQL Adoption
Adopting a unified graph that delivers transformational value is more than just a technology initiative, it requires a change in mindset and how teams collaborate to build their products. In this roundtable, we discussed the human factors of graph adoption. Watch on-demand to learn from a panel of graph champions and leaders how to navigate your way through political and mindset barriers, and use empathy, inspiration, and results to deliver on the promise of GraphQL.
Meet the Speakers
Dan Boerner
Enterprise Graph Champion, Apollo GraphQL
Jim Gust
Program Developer, Expedia Group
Javier Valderrama
Senior Consultant, Endava
Stephen Spalding
API Engineer, Netflix