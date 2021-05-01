EVENTS

How Zillow is Creating a Next-generation Stack for Innovation

Our first-ever Graph & Brew event was hosted by Apollo’s Founder and CTO, Matt Debergalis, where we sipped brews and talked about the graph. Watch on-demand as Robbie Sawers, Director of Engineering at Zillow Group, gave a short talk on how Zillow is leveraging the graph to create a next-generation stack for innovation. We broke into networking where participants met with other tech leaders who drive the adoption of the graph at their organizations.

Robbie Sawers

Director of Engineering, Zillow Offers

Matt DeBergalis

Co-Founder and CTO, Apollo GraphQL

How Zillow has built a unified graph that allows them to deliver cohesive experiences faster across business units

Best practices for empowering over 100 developers to safely collaborate on the graph

Plans on Zillow’s roadmap to continue to deliver innovation using the graph

