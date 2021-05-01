How Zillow is Creating a Next-generation Stack for Innovation

Description

Our first-ever Graph & Brew event was hosted by Apollo’s Founder and CTO, Matt Debergalis, where we sipped brews and talked about the graph. Watch on-demand as Robbie Sawers, Director of Engineering at Zillow Group, gave a short talk on how Zillow is leveraging the graph to create a next-generation stack for innovation. We broke into networking where participants met with other tech leaders who drive the adoption of the graph at their organizations.