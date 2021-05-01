Adopting a product mindset for your graph

September 16| 10:00 am PT
Description
Join us to learn how a product management mindset for your graph can help improve your graph strategy, navigate trade-offs, and deliver value to your company and customers faster. In this talk, Dan Boerner, Graph Champion at Apollo, will explore the graph’s customers and stakeholders, offer insights on roadmap planning and success metrics, and how to apply agile and experimental techniques to your graph evolution.
Meet the Speakers
Dan Boerner
Enterprise Graph Champion, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
Engage product, design, and leadership to help shape your graph beyond the next milestone
Establish the right metrics and success criteria for your graph adoption
Tie your graph goals to key company goals and initiatives