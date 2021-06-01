EVENTS

Tech Talk

From Schema Stitching to Federation: Expedia’s Journey

July 15| 10:00am PT

Description

Join Shane Myrick, Senior Software Developer at Expedia Group, as he shares how Expedia scaled their graph across multiple teams, lines of business, brands, and platforms. See what considerations drove them to evolve from code-based schema stitching to the declarative approach of Apollo Federation.

Meet the Speakers

Shane Myrick

Sr. Software Developer, Expedia Group

What you'll learn

Expedia’s mindset for how to design a GraphQL architecture that empowers product development teams

The differences between schema stitching and federated architectures including examples of what each approach looks like in code

How Expedia benefited from migrating to Apollo Federation

