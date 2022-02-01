Getting Started with Apollo Router

June 16| 9:00am - 10:00am PST

Apollo Router, the next-generation runtime for the supergraph stack, is now generally available and it’s fully production-ready. It slots into any existing Apollo Federation architecture (v1 or v2), replacing your current Apollo Gateway and its implemented in Rust, which provides notable performance benefits over Node.js.

This talk will cover key features of Apollo Router, how to get it up and running quickly, the router’s extensibility model, and how to plan a migration from an existing Apollo Gateway.

Required skills and understanding: Apollo Federation (no Rust experience required)