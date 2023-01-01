Retail Experiences Made Better with GraphQL

January 31| 10:00am - 10:45am PT

Consumers have come to expect fast, seamless retail experiences across every touchpoint they have with a business—whether it be on an e-commerce website, mobile app, or in-store kiosk. To remain competitive, engineering teams need to wrangle a wide variety of data sources to power everything from product listings, to carts and checkouts, to reviews so that they can build engaging features that will keep customers coming back again and again.

GraphQL can help teams meet this challenge by providing a single point of entry to all of the data that frontend teams will need to deliver delightful features quickly and consistently across all client apps. And with GraphOS, engineering teams can safely and rapidly iterate on their GraphQL API to ship new features in the future and stay ahead of the competition.

Join Shane Myrick, Practice Lead Solutions Architect at Apollo GraphQL, as he takes a deep dive into top retail use cases and explores how to get better results faster with GraphQL. He’ll also share new resources that we’ve developed to help support engineering teams at retail companies as they adopt GraphQL.