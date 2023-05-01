EVENTS

Tech Talk

Using Contract Variants in Apollo Studio

June 20| 9:00am-10:00am PT

Contracts are a powerful feature of Apollo Studio that allow you to deliver different subsets of your supergraph to different consumers. In this session, we’ll cover what contracts are and when to use them. We’ll also demonstrate how to create a contract variant in Apollo Studio and how to use the @tag directive in a subgraph schema to include or exclude types and fields selectively in a contract variant.

Required skills and understanding: GraphQL, Apollo Federation

Meet the Speakers

Joe Devine

Solutions Architect , Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

What contracts are, how they work, and what use cases they can support

How to create a contract in Apollo Studio

How to use the @tag directive in a subgraph schema

Best practices for contract variant implementation

