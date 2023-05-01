Using Contract Variants in Apollo Studio

June 20| 9:00am-10:00am PT
Contracts are a powerful feature of Apollo Studio that allow you to deliver different subsets of your supergraph to different consumers. In this session, we’ll cover what contracts are and when to use them. We’ll also demonstrate how to create a contract variant in Apollo Studio and how to use the
@tag directive in a subgraph schema to include or exclude types and fields selectively in a contract variant.
Required skills and understanding: GraphQL, Apollo Federation
Meet the Speakers
Joe Devine
Solutions Architect , Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
What contracts are, how they work, and what use cases they can support
How to create a contract in Apollo Studio
How to use the @tag directive in a subgraph schema
Best practices for contract variant implementation