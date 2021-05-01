Building a Distributed Data Graph with Apollo Federation

Tech Talk
Event Description
RS Components, the world’s largest distributor of electronic products, is in the middle of a large digital transformation to modernize their online presence. Their new federated data graph is at the center of this transformation, powering improved customer experiences and faster innovation.
How GraphQL helps RS ship great customer experiences
How Apollo Federation helped RS safely and incrementally transition to a distributed federation graph
The approach RS took to scale their graph
Daljit Summan
Principal Engineer at RS Components
Matt DeBergalis
Co-Founder and CTO at Apollo GraphQL