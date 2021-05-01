Building an Adaptive Engineering Culture

Bhawna Singh, CTO of Glassdoor, and Rick Fast, VP Engineering at Expedia, sat down with Apollo CTO, Matt DeBergalis and discussed how to build an adaptive engineering culture and how a data graph empowers teams to collaborate better and learn faster.
Meet the Speakers
Bhawna Singh
CTO, Glassdoor
Matt DeBergalis
Co-Founder and CTO, Apollo GraphQL
Rick Fast
Sr. Vice President, Engineering, Expedia Group
What you'll learn
The importance of knowing what problems you are trying to solve when adopting a data graph
How to balance autonomy and collaboration when scaling a data graph
How to build internal communities and tap into external communities to develop best practices