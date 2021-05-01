EVENTS/GraphQL Summit April 2021

GraphQL Summit

Building an Adaptive Engineering Culture

Bhawna Singh, CTO of Glassdoor, and Rick Fast, VP Engineering at Expedia, sat down with Apollo CTO, Matt DeBergalis and discussed how to build an adaptive engineering culture and how a data graph empowers teams to collaborate better and learn faster.

Meet the Speakers

Bhawna Singh

CTO, Glassdoor

Matt DeBergalis

Co-Founder and CTO, Apollo GraphQL

Rick Fast

Sr. Vice President, Engineering, Expedia Group

What you'll learn

The importance of knowing what problems you are trying to solve when adopting a data graph

How to balance autonomy and collaboration when scaling a data graph

How to build internal communities and tap into external communities to develop best practices

© 2021 Apollo Graph Inc.
Privacy PolicyWebsite Terms of ServiceProduct Terms of Service