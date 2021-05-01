Panel: Driving Transformative Change with the Graph

Engineering leaders increasingly see GraphQL as a strategic tool to overcome the innovation bottleneck arising from omnichannel demands and an ever-expanding surface area of service APIs. But beyond the technical benefits, this panel of pioneering leaders from fintech, travel, and sports recognized and realized the potential of the graph to transform product delivery in their organizations. Learn how they unlocked productivity, empowered their teams to drive positive change quickly–all while managing change at enterprise scale.
Matt DeBergalis
Co-Founder and CTO, Apollo GraphQL
Deep Varma
Chief Technology Officer, Varo Bank
Rick Fast
Sr. Vice President, Engineering, Expedia Group
Steve Koller
VP Engineering, Major League Baseball