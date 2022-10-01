Register for Virtual GraphQL Summit - it's FREE! Watch keynotes, 50+ sessions and 60+ speakers from companies like Walmart Global Tech, Netflix, Intuit, and more.
GraphQL Summit October 2022

GraphQL Summit

Escaping GraphQL Monoliths and Embracing Apollo Federation at Fidelity Investments



At Fidelity, they’re always looking to solve complex problems that increases their product development velocity and reduces time to market and one such significant problem was how to get all the data that their apps need with a single endpoint without making a bazillion calls. Enter GraphQL.

Their very first implementation was a Monolithic graph but like any monolithic application, all the cracks and crevasses started to show over time.

In this session, they share all the lessons learned from moving a monolithic graph to a federated graph using Apollo.

Meet the Speakers

Divya Mahajan

Software Architecture, Fidelity Investments

