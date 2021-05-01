Change at scale: how Expedia built a company-wide data graph

April 8|
Description
How do you convince leadership and several hundred engineers to change the way you’ve always built products and embrace GraphQL
Join a panel discussion to learn how Expedia successfully navigated obstacles on its way to a company-wide GraphQL platform.
Meet the Speakers
Amy Heinen
Distinguished Program Manager, Expedia
Chris Winsor
Principal Software Engineer, Expedia
Dan Boerner
Enterprise Graph Champion, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
How to be balance autonomy and consistency while ensuring you can scale your graph
Why empathy and overcommunication to build trust are critical to a successful graph rollout
How to break down a large-scale change into manageable milestones
How to successfully market the data graph to teams inside your company