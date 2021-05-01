Platform
GRAPHQL SUMMIT

GraphQL Observability

What You'll Learn

Event Description

GraphQL is an immensely powerful tool and while there are tons of resources out there on how to leverage it, there doesn’t seem to be much open discussion around Day 2 (maintenance in production) operations of GraphQL.

In this talk, we’ll be focusing on applying OpenTelemetry to federated GraphQL services to empower teams through observability.

How observability works and why you need it

Using Open Telemetry in Apollo Server

Using Open Telemetry in a Federated Graph

Meet the Speakers

Ash Narcisse

Engineer at Apollo GraphQL

