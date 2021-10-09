EVENTS/GraphQL Summit November 2021

GraphQL Summit

9 Ways to Secure Your Graph


From a security standpoint, a lot can go wrong once you publish your production graph onto the internet. From malicious actors, When learning GraphQL, vulnerabilities and operational follies are common obstacles, therefore we need a baseline for graph security. In this talk, we cover nine different ways to secure your graph: from auth to reducing the attack surface area and operations & governance. With awareness of what can go wrong and how to mitigate it, you’ll feel more confident in your production graph security efforts.

Meet the Speakers

Khalil Stemmler

Senior Developer Advocate, Apollo GraphQL

