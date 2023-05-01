GraphQL at Scale with Apollo Federation 2 & GraphOS

In this 3-hour hands-on workshop, you’ll learn best practices for deploying a federated GraphQL API at scale. This course has been updated to incorporate Apollo Federation 2 and GraphOS, giving you the knowledge to connect all your data and services seamlessly to scale any supergraph.
Join Eve Porcello from Moon Highway for an interactive overview of microservice architecture, creating subgraphs using Apollo Server, deploying your GraphQL supergraph router, and safely evolving your supergraph using Apollo GraphOS. Eve also cover authorization strategies, performance techniques, graph security, and more!
Meet the Speakers
Eve Porcello
Software Developer + Instructor, Moon Highway
What you'll learn
Best practices for scaling your graph with managed Federation
How to create your GraphQL Router with GraphOS
Authorization strategies and graph security