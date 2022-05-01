Welcome to GraphQL and Apollo Kotlin

An introductory walkthrough of GraphQL and Apollo Kotlin, led by Apollo’s solutions architecture team. In this workshop, you will learn the basics and advantages of GraphQL for mobile app development, along with integrating and using Apollo Kotlin.
Required skills and understanding:
Meet the Speakers
Shane Myrick
Practice Lead Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
How to add the Apollo SDK to a project
How to use GraphQL operations to generate code
How to use the SDK to send and receive data with GraphQL