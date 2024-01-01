Apollo Graph, Inc., also known as Apollo and Apollo GraphQL, has developed these guidelines to ensure consistent and proper use of our registered and unregistered marks. These guidelines protect our brand integrity and prevent trademark dilution while enabling effective collaboration within our community.

Purpose of the Guidelines

Our marks represent the integrity and reliability of our products and services. Adhering to these guidelines helps Apollo:

Maintain Brand Strength. Proper usage ensures that Apollo’s brand remains synonymous with the innovative tools and solutions we build and offer.

Support a Thriving Ecosystem. These guidelines help developers and partners create offerings that complement Apollo products while remaining distinct and valuable.

Prevent Brand Confusion. Clear differentiation between Apollo and third-party products helps customers and users identify the best solutions and avoid confusion.

Registered Marks

Our registered marks in the United States include, but are not limited to the following:

Word Marks

Apollo

Apollo Client

Apollo Data Graph Platform

Apollo Engine

Apollo Graph Manager

Apollo GraphQL

Apollo Optics

Apollo Platform

GraphOS

Logo Marks

Global Considerations

Apollo has registered or applied for registration of these and related marks in various countries to protect their integrity. The use of our marks outside the United States must comply with these guidelines and any additional legal or regulatory requirements specific to each country or region. In regions where IP enforcement is less stringent, written permission is required before using Apollo’s marks.

General Requirements for Use

All uses of our marks must adhere to the following general requirements:

Integrity. Do not alter, abbreviate, or combine our marks with other words, symbols, or branding. Use our marks in their original form.

Registration Symbols. Use the appropriate symbol for each mark (e.g., ® for registered trademarks, ™ for unregistered marks, and ℠ for service marks).

Respect. Avoid using our marks in any way that could harm our reputation or associate Apollo with objectionable content, such as obscene, offensive, defamatory, or illegal material.

No Confusion. Do not use our marks in a way that causes confusion between Apollo and any other company or product.

No Reputational Damage. Do not use our marks in any manner that defames Apollo or any third party or otherwise tarnishes our reputation.

No Suggestion of Affiliation. Do not imply that Apollo endorses, sponsors, or is involved with any products or services that we do not provide.

Permitted Use

You may use Apollo’s marks to accurately identify our products and services, provided such use does not imply any endorsement, sponsorship, or affiliation beyond what is expressly authorized by Apollo in writing. Examples of approved use include:

Co-Branding. Co-branded materials may feature Apollo logos alongside partner logos with written approval from Apollo.

Sponsorships. Apollo’s marks may be used when we sponsor an event, project, or initiative, in accordance with these guidelines.

Logo Gardens. Apollo’s logos may be used in a logo garden format alongside other companies’ logos, provided Apollo’s involvement or partnership is accurately represented and approved.

Non-Commercial Use

You may use Apollo’s marks for certain non-commercial purposes such as academic, educational, or research related to Apollo products or underlying technology, provided the use is accurate and consistent with these guidelines:

Such use does not imply endorsement or partnership with Apollo.

The use is factual, non-deceptive, and does not damage Apollo’s reputation.

Any such use must include a disclaimer stating that the site or material is not endorsed by, affiliated with, or associated with Apollo Graph Inc.

Impermissible Use

Do not use our marks in connection with unrelated products or services, as part of your company name, product name, trade name, or domain name, or in any social media account. Examples of impermissible use include:

Incorporating Apollo into a third-party product name (e.g., GraphOS Pro or Apollo Widget).

Using our logo on marketing materials for events not sponsored by Apollo.

Creating social media accounts that use or display our marks in a way that suggests an official connection.

Using Apollo marks or similar terms in domain names or subdomains (e.g., apollo.yourdomain.com or graphos-vendor.com)

Use by Customers and Public

You may use Apollo’s marks without written consent to reference our products and services in a factual and non-deceptive manner, such as in blog posts, reviews, or news articles, provided the use is without modification and does not imply endorsement or partnership.

Use by Developers and Partners

Developers and partners are essential to our ecosystem. These guidelines provide clarity for using our marks to promote both Apollo and your related products without causing confusion or misleading users:

Logos. Apollo’s logos may be used to promote Apollo products or your related offerings, provided they are used without modification and are not combined with your own logos or other branding elements. Any other usage requires written permission from Apollo.

Naming Conventions. You may use Apollo marks in the names of compatible third-party products, but it must be clear that these are not Apollo products (e.g., Vendor Plugin for Apollo GraphOS is likely acceptable; but Apollo GraphOS Plugin for Vendor is not).

Domains. Do not use Apollo marks or similar terms in domain names (see Impermissible Use section above).

Use in Open Source Projects

Use of Apollo marks in open source projects, including forks or derivative works, must comply with these guidelines. Projects must clearly differentiate themselves from official Apollo products and not imply endorsement or affiliation without prior written approval.

Use in Online Advertising

The use of Apollo’s marks in online advertising, including but not limited to Google Ads, is strictly prohibited without prior written consent. Unauthorized use, such as bidding on branded terms or using Apollo marks misleadingly in ad text, may result in enforcement actions, including but not limited to legal proceedings.

Protecting Our Brand Integrity

We reserve the right to monitor the use of our marks and request modifications or cessation of use that violates these guidelines, creates confusion, or causes trademark dilution. If you become aware of any misuse of Apollo’s marks, please report it to trademarks@apollographql.com with a copy to legal@apollographql.com .

Filing for Trademark Protection

Authorized partners may use Apollo’s marks as outlined in these guidelines, but this does not confer any ownership rights. Partners should not file for trademark protection of names or logos that include or are confusingly similar to Apollo’s marks (e.g., you cannot file for trademark protections for the name, Apollo Client Plugin).

Visual Identity and Style

Apollo’s visual identity, including website design, artwork, and screenshots, is proprietary and protected by intellectual property rights. Do not replicate or mimic Apollo’s website or branding. Unauthorized use is prohibited under these guidelines and may violate copyright laws.

Amendments to the Policy

Apollo reserves the right to amend these guidelines at any time. It is the responsibility of users to ensure they are in compliance with the most recent version of the guidelines.

Questions

If you have any questions regarding the use of Apollo marks or logos, please contact trademarks@apollographql.com . For applicable partners and vendors, please refer to your specific agreements for additional guidelines.

If you wish to make other promotional use of our marks or branded elements in a manner that is not addressed by these guidelines or exceeds the permitted uses, you must submit a request to trademarks@apollographql.com . You acknowledge that Apollo reserves the right to approve or deny any request, at our sole discretion. Any non-response shall be considered a denial.

License Agreement

By using Apollo Materials (including but not limited to our trademarks, service marks, trade dress, copyrights, and other related intellectual property), you agree to comply with these guidelines and any related agreements. Unauthorized use of Apollo Materials constitutes a breach of the guidelines and will terminate any of your rights under this agreement. Apollo reserves all rights under law and equity.

Apollo Ownership. Apollo retains all rights, title, and ownership to Apollo Materials. This agreement does not grant you any rights to Apollo Materials except as specified herein.

License. Subject to compliance with these guidelines, Apollo grants a non-transferable, non-exclusive, royalty-free, revocable, limited license to use Apollo Materials solely for the purposes stated in the guidelines or otherwise approved by Apollo in writing.

Right to Revise. Apollo may modify or terminate this agreement, the guidelines, or the use of Apollo Materials at its discretion and at any time.

Equitable Relief. In the event of a breach of this agreement, Apollo may seek injunctive relief in addition to other remedies.

No Warranties; Liability Limits. Apollo Materials are provided as is without warranties of any kind. To the fullest extent permitted by law, Apollo is not liable for any damages arising from the use of Apollo Materials under this agreement and these guidelines, regardless of the theory of liability. This includes, but is not limited to, direct, indirect, incidental, special, consequential, punitive, or exemplary damages, even if Apollo was aware of the possibility of such damages. Some jurisdictions may not allow the exclusion of implied warranties or limitation of liability.

Governing Law and Miscellaneous. This agreement and the use of any Apollo Materials hereunder will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without regard to conflict of law principles. The venue for any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with this agreement shall be in San Francisco County, California. The parties are independent contractors. Neither party shall be deemed to be an employee, agent, partner or legal representative of the other for any purpose and neither shall have any right, power or authority to create any obligation or responsibility on behalf of the other. The waiver by Apollo of a breach of any provision hereof shall not be taken or held to be a waiver of the provision itself. If any provision of this agreement is held by a court of competent jurisdiction to be contrary to law, such provision shall be changed and interpreted so as to best accomplish the objectives of the original provision to the fullest extent allowed by law and the remaining provisions of this agreement shall remain in full force and effect. This agreement constitutes the entire agreement between the parties with respect to the subject matter hereof.