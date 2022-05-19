Apollo Router is now generally available

Last updated May 19, 2022

Apollo Router, the next-generation runtime for our supergraph stack, is here, and it’s fully production-ready.

It’s been about six months since we first unveiled Apollo Router at GraphQL Summit. Since then, we’ve been improving it and testing it to ensure that it’s even more efficient, secure, reliable, and customizable. And today, we’re excited to make Apollo Router generally available.

What is Apollo Router?

Apollo Router is a supergraph runtime written in Rust that supports Apollo Federation (v1 or v2) – a declarative GraphQL architecture that lets you build and collaborate on a unified GraphQL API (a supergraph) in a modular and declarative way. The router is what processes all of the incoming API requests from clients and routes them to the subgraphs that make up the overall supergraph.

You may be thinking, “doesn’t Apollo Gateway already do that?” It does! Apollo Gateway is our Node.js supergraph runtime, and we will continue to support it well into 2023 and likely beyond. But when it comes to routing API requests, speed is the name of the game, and Apollo Router is FAST ⚡️.

In our benchmarks Apollo Router processed requests 10x faster than Apollo Gateway with 10x higher throughput and 90% less variance in latency. And that’s just the start. We have more improvements coming up on the roadmap that will make it even more efficient.

The Apollo Router operational experience

While speed was one of our main goals for Apollo Router, it wasn’t our only goal.

Easier to run

Apollo Router is easier to manage. Unlike Apollo Gateway, Apollo Router ships as a standalone binary. To use it, you simply download and run it with any valid supergraph schema. This makes containerization and scaling a breeze! We even supply Docker images for every release.

More native functionality

Apollo Router has a ton of built-in options like CORS controls, header propagation, telemetry, and more that can all be configured with a declarative YAML file! What’s possible with Router today is just the beginning. In future releases, we will be adding even more native functionality like:

@defer support

support real-time data

Studio operation trace reporting

1st-class caching

Authentication and authorization

Multi-language extensibility (write your own plugins in languages other than Rust)

Tracing and monitoring

Apollo Router comes with Studio Reporting, Open Telemetry and Prometheus metrics out of the box.

Alerting on errors or high latencies is now possible via:

Prometheus

OpenTelemetry Collector (metrics)

In addition, you can diagnose where there are latency issues in your request pipeline by connecting to existing tracing solutions such as:

DataDog

Jaeger

OpenTelemetry Collector (tracing)

Zipkin

The Apollo Router developer experience

Apollo Router has a rich extensibility model that enables you to add custom functionality when you need to.

Rust plugins

All of our configurable functionality in Apollo Router is written as plugins, and the very same plugin API is available to you.

Plugins that you write yourself are automatically integrated with the main YAML config giving you a seamless configuration experience.

With the plugin API you could add things like:

Custom authentication

Custom logging

Anything you want, as long as you can write the code!

Take a look at our examples directory to see how it’s done.

Rhai scripting

We chose Rust to build Apollo Router because of its memory-safety and performance potential, but we want everyone to be able to write custom plugins, not just Rust enthusiasts like us.

If you need to make small changes to your request pipeline then the experimental Rhai script plugin may save you from needing to compile your own binary.

What you can do:

Manipulate request/response HTTP headers

Manipulate request/response context

Perform checkpoint-style short-circuiting of requests

Modify the status codes of requests/responses

Modify the body of requests (excluding variables)

Modify the body of responses

Getting started with Apollo Router

We can’t wait for you to start using Apollo Router! Depending on where you are in your supergraph journey, here are some next steps you can take to get started: