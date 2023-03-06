Virtual Events – Deep Dive into Schema Design Best Practices

Are you interested in building a successful GraphQL API? Then you won’t want to miss the upcoming Tech Talk + Workshop that dive deep into Schema Design Best Practices. The event is split into two sessions, the first being a Tech Talk on March 9th at 10am PT, and the second being a Workshop on March 16th at 9am PT.

During the Tech Talk, you’ll learn about the common GraphQL schema design best practices that apply to supergraphs, and gain valuable tips from Erik on how to create and iterate on the type definitions that they contribute to the overall schema efficiently, without unexpected breaking changes for clients. This session is perfect for those who are already familiar with GraphQL and are looking to deepen their understanding of schema design.

If you’re looking for a more hands-on experience, then the Workshop is for you. In this course, you’ll get hands-on training to build readable, scalable, well-documented schemas with GraphQL. You’ll learn how to build a strong GraphQL schema that serves as the foundation of any successful GraphQL project.

Both sessions are packed with valuable information and practical tips that you can immediately apply to your own GraphQL projects. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced GraphQL developer, you’re sure to benefit from attending this event.

The workshop is led by Moon Highway, a company that specializes in providing expert training and consulting services for web developers. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from their team of experienced GraphQL developers and take your GraphQL skills to the next level. Register now for free and get ready to dive deep into schema design best practices!