Create a README to onboard developers to the graph

Last updated September 24, 2021

When you’re maintaining a graph that’s used by multiple developers, it’s important to make sure everyone is on the same page by providing instructions on how to get started with consuming and contributing to the graph. Today, we’re introducing a way to do that natively in Apollo Studio with the new README page.

The README appears as a new 🏠 icon in the left nav in Apollo Studio and will now be the default page shown when navigating to any graph in Apollo.

What is the README?

The new page includes helpful graph metadata like its name, when it was last updated, its endpoint, the most recent commit hash, links to Explorer and its changelog, and, most importantly, a README! As more developers and teams begin to use your graph, the README ensures that everyone has the information they need to onboard quickly and more independently.

Customizing your README

The README for each variant contains default markdown content to help get you started, but it can easily be updated to include any pertinent information for your graph like:

A description of your graph

Instructions for access and authentication

Example operations to showcase how the graph can be used

And more!

Unlike a plain markdown document, the README in Apollo Studio also offers graph shortcodes that allow you to reference graph variables with just a click.

Go make a README!

The README is available right now in Apollo Studio, so what are you waiting for? Head over there and make an awesome README to help developers make the most of your graph! And as always, we love hearing from you, so if you have any feedback on the README feature in Apollo Studio, please fill out our feedback survey!