Apollo is Recognized in Gartner® Voice of the Customer 

Today we’re honored to announce Apollo has been recognized in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” for API Management for the first time. We scored 4.7 out of 5 stars from 55 verified enterprise reviewers, and 98% said they would recommend Apollo to a peer as of January 31, 2026.

“The overall experience with Apollo GraphOS has been amazing. It has provided us with good visibility on our subgraphs.”

Every score in this report comes directly from customers: people who deployed the product, ran it in production, and took the time to write about the experience honestly. We also are named as a Strong Performer in the report’s quadrant view.

Thank You

The above numbers show the aggregate view, but what our customers actually wrote is what I want to share.

“Excellent at allowing our teams onboard quickly to the graph without them needing to setup everything from scratch.” – Software Developer in Media, 5/5 rating

“The overall experience with Apollo GraphOS has been amazing. It has provided us with good visibility on our subgraphs.” – Engineer in Real Estate, 5/5 rating

“The Apollo Connector is something I was interested in as we have a lot of REST services and we plan to leverage that for our company.” – Senior Staff Software Engineer in Banking, 5/5 rating

“Ease of setting up applications from scratch and the latest products with Apollo Connectors for REST APIs making it a breeze.” – Software Developer in Media, 5/5 rating

To every customer who took the time to share their experience: thank you. The feedback you leave shapes how we build, how we support, and how we show up for the next team working through the same problems you solved.

If you’re an Apollo customer and haven’t yet left a review, we’d love to hear from you on Gartner Peer Insights. Your perspective makes the product better for everyone.

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for API Management, by Peer Contributors, 31 March 2026.