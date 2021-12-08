Latest Backend posts

December 8, 2021

Designing Your First GraphQL Schema

BasicsSchema Design

Building schemas are a key part of building a graph. Schemas are one of the major benefits of using GraphQL. The schema defines how clients can retrieve and data from your GraphQL API. With schemas, you can easily shape and evolve your data to fit your specific business, product, or project needs. If you’re new […]

November 10, 2021

Apollo Router: our GraphQL Federation runtime in Rust

AnnouncementBackendFederation

Today, we’re excited to unveil our next-generation GraphQL Federation runtime: the Apollo Router. The Apollo Router is written in Rust, and it is fast. Early benchmarks show that the Router adds less than 10ms of latency to each operation, and it can process 8x the load of the JavaScript Apollo Gateway.

November 3, 2021

Announcing Apollo Federation 2

AnnouncementBackendFederation

We’re excited to announce Apollo Federation 2, an evolutionary step forward that builds on the success of the original version with an improved shared ownership model, enhanced type merging, and cleaner syntax for a smoother developer experience. It’s backwards compatible, requiring no major changes to your subgraphs. Try the alpha today!

October 26, 2021

Where Does GraphQL Fit In the Stack? – Modern App Development with GraphQL

by Ceora Ford
October 6, 2021

Using GraphQL with Golang

by Cathleen Turner
August 30, 2021

10 Best Practices for Schema Stewardship (Part 2 of 2)

by Dan Boerner
August 19, 2021

10 Best Practices for Schema Stewardship (Part 1 of 2)

by Dan Boerner
August 3, 2021

Introducing Open Telemetry for Apollo Federation

by Lenny Burdette
July 21, 2021

Apollo Workbench: A Better Way to Design Federated Graphs

by Michael Watson
July 9, 2021

Federation in Odyssey

by Janessa Garrow

