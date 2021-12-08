Building schemas are a key part of building a graph. Schemas are one of the major benefits of using GraphQL. The schema defines how clients can retrieve and data from your GraphQL API. With schemas, you can easily shape and evolve your data to fit your specific business, product, or project needs. If you’re new […]
Today, we’re excited to unveil our next-generation GraphQL Federation runtime: the Apollo Router. The Apollo Router is written in Rust, and it is fast. Early benchmarks show that the Router adds less than 10ms of latency to each operation, and it can process 8x the load of the JavaScript Apollo Gateway.
We’re excited to announce Apollo Federation 2, an evolutionary step forward that builds on the success of the original version with an improved shared ownership model, enhanced type merging, and cleaner syntax for a smoother developer experience. It’s backwards compatible, requiring no major changes to your subgraphs. Try the alpha today!