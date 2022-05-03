Mark Your Calendar: GraphQL Summit is Back, Submit your Talk Proposals Now!

Calling all GraphQL developers: GraphQL Summit, the world’s first and largest conference celebrating the GraphQL community is back, and we can’t wait to host you in person in sunny San Diego!

GraphQL Summit will take place at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina October 3-5, 2022

We are aware that Summit falls on several important religious and holy days, including Yom Kippur and Dussehra. When we made the decision to host Summit in person, there were limited dates and availability at conference venues able to host a group our size. Ultimately, it came down to whether or not to host GraphQL Summit during this time or go 100% virtual again. We recognize that some GraphQL community members observe these important days and may choose not to participate in Summit. Talk recordings will be available after the event.

GraphQL Summit: Call for Proposals (due June 29)

Interested in speaking at GraphQL Summit? All talks will be in person this year, and the deadline for talk submissions is June 29. Speakers will be notified of their acceptance by July 8.

Submit your talk proposal >

We love talks that focus on real developer use cases and teach the audience something new. To help spark some ideas, we’ve included some suggested talk topics, but please don’t limit yourself to our list:

Supergraph : Federated schema design, building a subgraph in Java/Kotlin, Ruby, Go, Python, Rust, and C#, customizing the Apollo Router, caching, onboarding new teams, sharing types between subgraphs, breaking up a monolith, understanding query plans.

: Federated schema design, building a subgraph in Java/Kotlin, Ruby, Go, Python, Rust, and C#, customizing the Apollo Router, caching, onboarding new teams, sharing types between subgraphs, breaking up a monolith, understanding query plans. Best practices : Schema design, demand control, testing, caching, TypeScript codegen, defer/stream, schema change management, authentication and authorization, error handling, CI/CD, observability, data governance, serverless deployments.

: Schema design, demand control, testing, caching, TypeScript codegen, defer/stream, schema change management, authentication and authorization, error handling, CI/CD, observability, data governance, serverless deployments. Client : SSR, modern React (Suspense and Server Components), client performance, client caching and normalization, pagination, mocking, local state management, networking, iOS and Android clients.

: SSR, modern React (Suspense and Server Components), client performance, client caching and normalization, pagination, mocking, local state management, networking, iOS and Android clients. Future of GraphQL: New proposals to the GraphQL spec, new GraphQL compilers, interesting use cases (Web3, iOT, AR/VR, data science).

Benefits: All speakers will receive a conference ticket and 1 buddy pass, an invitation to an exclusive speakers’ dinner, access to the speaker lounge, and a high-quality video recording of your talk. We will also provide 4 nights at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and round trip economy airfare to San Diego, CA if your employer can’t sponsor your travel.

Inclusion: GraphQL Summit welcomes all developers, and we’re committed to promoting an inclusive environment at our conference. Our speaker lineup will reflect a diverse balance of races, genders, and backgrounds, and we encourage developers belonging to underrepresented groups in tech to apply.

First-time speakers: If you need help vetting your proposal, please contact us at speakers@graphql.com. We can help coach you on your content and presentation if your talk is accepted.

Code of Conduct: All attendees, speakers, employees, and volunteers at our conference are required to agree to our Code of Conduct: https://www.apollographql.com/docs/community/code-of-conduct/

Terms & Conditions: All attendees are required to accept the event terms and conditions. As a speaker, we also ask that you sign a speaker release form.

Stay tuned for announcements on the official registration launch, workshop enrollment, hotel discounts, and more! For now, add the event to your calendar, you won’t want to miss this! Add to Google Cal > Add to iCal >